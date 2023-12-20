The Winner of The Voice Season 24 is…

The results are in.
Soulful rocker Huntley, one of coach Niall Horan's two finalists, was crowned the winner of NBC's The Voice during the season 24 finale on Dec. 19.
The Virginia native proved he had that one thing when he blew away the coaches and viewers with his live performances of "Higher" by Creed and "Another Love" by Tom Odell—which would ultimately propel him to victory.
And Huntley made sure to thank the "This Town" singer while reflecting on his time moments before the crowning.
"He showed me that I can be myself in this industry," the 33-year-old explained onstage. "I can be my goofy Huntley self and I love that."
It was also a major moment for the One Direction alum as he's now two for two in mentoring the eventual winner.
"Thank you for voting two of my artists to win back-to-back seasons," Niall exclaimed in a video on The Voice's Instagram Story. "It's crazy."
The competition was steep as Huntley was up against finalists Mara Justine from Team Niall, Lila Forde from Team John Legend, and Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar from Team Reba McEntire.
And to make it harder? Every single one of the finalists had earned a four-chair turn during their blind auditions.
Huntley, known for his soulful and raspy voice, auditioned with Black Crowes' "She Talks to Angels," prompting the coaches to fight to add him to their teams. And he eventually decided to join the X Factor alum's team.
As for the winner's upcoming plans? Well, he'll be showing off his winning vocals while performing the National Anthem and a halftime show at the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers game Dec. 23.
