Travis Kelce Reacts to "Amazing" Taylor Swift's Appearance at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

At every stadium, Travis Kelce will save Taylor Swift a seat.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared his feelings toward the "Karma" singer and her father, Scott Swift, attending his game versus the New England Patriots on Dec. 17.
"They showed Taylor at the game, and you don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," the 34-year-old gushed in an episode of his New Heights podcast on Dec. 20. "It just shows you how amazing that girl is, they went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."
Travis hedged that not everyone was excited to see his girlfriend decked out in Chiefs gear—and referenced Taylor's now infamous quote about the haters who are gonna hate.
"There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing," he cheekily added. "But, for the most part, everybody was f--king screaming their tale off for her."
As for the two-time Super Bowl ring holder himself? He was trying so hard not to get caught up in Taylor's moment on the jumbotron at Gillette Stadium.
"I was trying to keep it cool, I was like ‘Don't show your cards,'"he told his co-host, brother Jason Kelce. "It was fun. Shoutout to the Patriots—Taylor is on record saying that stadium is one of the funnest that she's played at, so for them to show her is just showing her some love—so shoutout to the Patriots for doing that."
Taylor's recent visit to Foxbourough, Mass., marked her seventh time supporting Travis on the field since sparks first flew in Kansas City on Sept. 24. And ever since, the couple has put each other in the penthouse of their hearts.
"I've never dealt with it, but at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it," the footballer told the Wall Street Journal of his new romantic life in an article published on Nov. 20. "The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."
And the 12-time Grammy winner is also supporting her magnetic force of a man with every guitar string scar on her hand.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told TIME in a profile published on Dec. 6. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
Interested in seeing more on why Travis could be Taylor's end game? Read on.