Travis Kelce Reacts to "Amazing" Taylor Swift's Appearance at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

Watch : Taylor Swift Brings Her Dad to Cheer on Travis Kelce

At every stadium, Travis Kelce will save Taylor Swift a seat.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared his feelings toward the "Karma" singer and her father, Scott Swift, attending his game versus the New England Patriots on Dec. 17.

"They showed Taylor at the game, and you don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," the 34-year-old gushed in an episode of his New Heights podcast on Dec. 20. "It just shows you how amazing that girl is, they went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."

Travis hedged that not everyone was excited to see his girlfriend decked out in Chiefs gear—and referenced Taylor's now infamous quote about the haters who are gonna hate.

"There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing," he cheekily added. "But, for the most part, everybody was f--king screaming their tale off for her."