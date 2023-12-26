1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Breaks Down in Tears Over Husband Caleb Willingham's Health Update

Watch : 1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton Breaks Down Over Caleb

Tammy Slaton was hoping to hear a different outcome.

In E! News' exclusive look at the Dec. 26 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, the TLC star—who returned home after a 14-month stay at a weight loss rehab—gets emotional as husband Caleb Willingham fills her in on his journey at the facility where he remained for further treatment.

As Caleb—who has since passed away—explained, his doctor told him he would be able to get surgery if he were to get down to 500 pounds.

"But my weigh in was 537—and it's not the worst part of the conversation," Caleb tells Tammy during a preview of the episode. The trach is going to have to stay in."

It's an update that Tammy was not anticipating.

"It sucks," she says in a confessional. "I was hoping [the doctor] would tell Caleb he's lost enough weight to have surgery and get his trach removed. It bothers me that he's backsliding. But Caleb's very sensitive, so I feel like I can't say anything. I feel like I have to be strong for him."