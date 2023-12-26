1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Breaks Down in Tears Over Husband Caleb Willingham's Health Update

Tammy Slaton was hoping to hear a different outcome.
In E! News' exclusive look at the Dec. 26 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, the TLC star—who returned home after a 14-month stay at a weight loss rehab—gets emotional as husband Caleb Willingham fills her in on his journey at the facility where he remained for further treatment.
As Caleb—who has since passed away—explained, his doctor told him he would be able to get surgery if he were to get down to 500 pounds.
"But my weigh in was 537—and it's not the worst part of the conversation," Caleb tells Tammy during a preview of the episode. The trach is going to have to stay in."
It's an update that Tammy was not anticipating.
"It sucks," she says in a confessional. "I was hoping [the doctor] would tell Caleb he's lost enough weight to have surgery and get his trach removed. It bothers me that he's backsliding. But Caleb's very sensitive, so I feel like I can't say anything. I feel like I have to be strong for him."
Tammy went on to recall their prior conversations about how they would each tackle their health.
"We know this wasn't going to be easy on either one of us," she tells Caleb. "And that's one thing I asked you to do, was to promise that you weren't going to sit in your room all day long. I wanted you to go hang out with the boys, to keep your mind preoccupied, you know?"
But for Caleb, it's easier said than done: "I eat my freaking feelings."
However, Tammy reminds him of his goal, adding, "But you can't do that, you need to find something like your video games."
As for Caleb, he countered that he doesn't need the distractions. "I don't want video games," he tells Tammy, "I want my wife. I just miss you."
And though she tells her husband that they need to "buckle down," she later reflects on how she truly feels.
"I am worried about Caleb," she says in a confessional, before becoming emotional. "I think he'll let the depression set in before he hits rock bottom again and gets determined to come home. I feel guilty. I'm numb, I don't know how to feel—overwhelmed, stressed out, just everything."
For Tammy, putting on a brave face for her family—including sister Amy Slaton—remained her focus.
"I'm being strong for Caleb, Amy, the kids," she continued. "If I crumble right now, the whole world will go to hell. More than it already is."
In July, the 36-year-old shared that Caleb had passed away, remembering her husband as a "sweet angel."
"You will forever be missed and loved so much," she wrote in an Instagram post honoring the 40-year-old. "Thank you, Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."
In the months that have followed, Tammy has since shared personal updates on her health journey. Keep reading for a glimpse inside her ongoing progress.
1000-Lb. Sisters airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.