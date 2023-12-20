Barbie’s Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Are Married

Watch : Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Privately Welcomed Baby No. 2

This update is so fantastic.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have officially tied the knot after 12 years together.

A rep for the Little Women director confirmed the union of the screenwriting duo—who co-wrote this year's box office behemoth Barbie—to People. The outlet also reported that the two allegedly exchanged vows in New York's City Hall.

Greta and Noah first met back in 2010 while working on the film Greenberg and began dating the following year. Before working together on the screenplay for Barbie, the pair had often collaborated on other projects, including 2012's Frances Ha and 2015's Mistress America.

And even when working on their own films, they still crossed paths: in 2020, they were both nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars for Little Women (directed and written by Greta) and Marriage Story (directed and written by Noah).

But in addition to their professional partnership, the two share an even more important role at home—parents to their 4-year-old son Harold and a second baby boy they welcomed earlier this year, whose name has not been revealed yet. Noah is also dad to son Rohmer, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.