Barbie’s Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Are Married

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the couple who brought the world Barbie, officially tied the knot after over a decade together.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Dec 20, 2023 3:08 PMTags
WeddingsCouplesBarbieCelebrities
Watch: Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Privately Welcomed Baby No. 2

This update is so fantastic.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have officially tied the knot after 12 years together.

A rep for the Little Women director confirmed the union of the screenwriting duo—who co-wrote this year's box office behemoth Barbieto People. The outlet also reported that the two allegedly exchanged vows in New York's City Hall. 

Greta and Noah first met back in 2010 while working on the film Greenberg and began dating the following year. Before working together on the screenplay for Barbie, the pair had often collaborated on other projects, including 2012's Frances Ha and 2015's Mistress America.

And even when working on their own films, they still crossed paths: in 2020, they were both nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars for Little Women (directed and written by Greta) and Marriage Story (directed and written by Noah).

But in addition to their professional partnership, the two share an even more important role at home—parents to their 4-year-old son Harold and a second baby boy they welcomed earlier this year, whose name has not been revealed yet. Noah is also dad to son Rohmer, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

"He's a little Schmoo," the Frances Ha actress told Elle U.K. of their newborn while looking at photos in an interview published in July. "I don't know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that's very much his energy. He's a wise little baby."

And of life as a mom to two, she continued, "The little guy is sleeping through the night, but I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state."

James Devaney / Contributor (Getty Images)

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Claps Back at “Rude” Comments

2

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Latest Chiefs Game Appearance

3

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Honest Response to Claim She’s Unrecognizable

But Greta wasn't the only one taking on a new role with the arrival of her second bundle of joy: her son Harold also became a big brother. Though the Lady Bird director shared that when it came to his reaction to the news, the toddler had a little trouble wrapping his head around the concept.

"It's hard to know what a 3-year-old makes of things that aren't existent, yet, in front of him," she told Jimmy Fallon in an appearance on The Tonight Show last December. "I mean, he's beautifully sophisticated in some ways, and then, in other ways, he doesn't, he asks, 'What language do they speak in New Jersey?'"

And for more celebrity couples who tied the knot in 2023, keep reading.

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Nadia Ferreira & Marc Anthony

On Jan. 28, musician Marc Anthony wed Nadia Ferreira in a star-studded wedding ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Hola! reported. 

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
Abigail Breslin & Ira Kunyansky

The longtime couple kicked off the New Year with a romantic ceremony. "01.28.23," Abigail Breslin wrote on Instagram Jan. 30 of her union to Ira Kunyansky, "married my bestest friend." 

 

Instagram
Clare Crawley & Ryan Dawkins

Less than four months after getting engaged to Ryan DawkinsThe Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley confirmed she got married in a Feb. 2 post.

Instagram
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud

Reality TV star Mama June Shannon rang in 2023 with a bang, as she married Justin Stroud for a second time in February. They had previously tied the knot at a Georgia courthouse in March 2022. 

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Elliot Grainge & Sofia Richie

Model Sofia Richie said au revoir to single life when she wed music executive Elliot Grainge in a trés chic wedding on the grounds of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France April 22. On hand for the lavish affair: her dad Lionel Richie, sister Nicole Richie and three Chanel gowns.

Instagram
Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and The White Lotus' Lukas Gage confirmed that they tied the knot in Las Vegas in an April 26 Instagram, with Kim Kardashian as their officiant. Sadly, they announced they were cutting ties in November. 

Instagram

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

Just weeks after getting married in a Texas courthouse ceremony in April, Olympian Simone Biles wed Jonathan Owens in front of friends and family in Cabo San Lucas on May 6. 

Instagram

Justin Long & Kate Bosworth

Why, yes, he is just that into her. Justin Long confirmed on the May 9 episode of his podcast Life is Short that he and Kate Bosworth had made their union official. "I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife," he told guest Kyra Sedgwick, reflecting on filming Barbarian in Bulgaria. Despite generally not being comfortable with set visits, he continued, "I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."

Instagram
Chrishell Stause & G-Flip

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause revealed she married musician G-Flip on May 10, sharing an Instagram video featuring a video collage of them exchanging vows in Las Vegas.

Instagram
Colton Underwood & Jordan C. Brown

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood married Jordan C. Brown, in a rustic, outdoor Napa Valley, Calif. ceremony. The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post, writing, "The Brown-Underwoods...May 13th 2023."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein & Bonnie Chance Roberts

Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein tied the knot with producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts in an outdoor ceremony in upstate New York on May 20.

Instagram
Andi Dorfman & Blaine Hart

Bachelorette alum Andi Dorfman married Blaine Hart in a romantic Italian ceremony May 31 near where they reconnected in 2021 after first meeting at a college party 15 years prior.

Instagram

Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup

King Kong actress Naomi Watts announced she got "hitched" to Morning Show actor Billy Crudup in a June 10 Instagram post.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

We're simply Mad about his little detail from Jon Hamm's June 25 wedding to actress Anna Oscelo: The two married in the same Big Sur, Calif. spot where they met filming the 2015 Mad Men finale.

Instagram

Mikayla Nogueira & Cody Hawken

Beauty Tiktoker Mikayla Nogueira married her partner Cody Hawken in Newport, R.I. July 1. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse's life got just a bit sweeter when he wed model Barbara Palvin in her native Hungary this past July. "I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to," she explained to V Magazine of settling on a location. "I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me."

Instagram/Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh & Jean Todt

Six months after her Oscar win, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh tied the knot with longtime love Jean Todt—who she was engaged to for 19 years—in July.

 

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff

Maid actress Margaret Qualley married music producer Jack Antonoff in a star-studded ceremony (hi, Taylor Swift!) in New Jersey Aug. 19.

Courtesy of Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

After saying "si!" to tech entrepreneur Dylan Barbour's 2019 proposal on the beaches of Mexico, Bachelor in Paradise alum Hannah Godwin took her time deciding on a venue, the pair ultimately agreeing that, oui, France's Château de Villette would be a delight. 

The result—complete with a welcome party in Paris and a firework sendoff—was every bit as amazing as the San Diego-based pair's journey. "The wedding was absolutely magical," Setty app founder Godwin told E! of their Aug. 24 vows. "I married my best friend surrounded by our closest family and friends and it meant everything to us. It was a dream come true." 

David Livingston/WireImage

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

Dancing With the Stars pro-turned-judge Derek Hough married longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert, a member of the show's dance troupe, Aug. 26 in a Northern California forest wedding Aug. 26.

Instagram/Joey King

Joey King & Steven Piet

Kissing Booth star Joey King sealed the deal with Steven Piet, who directed her in The Act, on Sept. 2 in Mallorca, Spain.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant

Tony-winning Wicked actress Kristin Chenoweth married fellow musician Josh Bryant at a private residence in Dallas Sept. 2.

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Robin Roberts & Amber Laign

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts married partner Amber Laign Sept. 8.

Instagram
Chris Evans & Alba Baptista

Captain America star Chris Evans and Warrior Nun actress Alba Baptista married in an intimate ceremony in Massachusetts on Sept. 9. "We kind of had two ceremonies," he later revealed at New York Comic Con. We had one on the East Coast, we did one in Portugal—my wife's Portuguese."

Instagram/Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne & Aree Gearhart 

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart announced they had "snuck away" and tied the knot on Sept. 21, with The Osbournes alum sharing on Instagram, "I married the most amazing women I've ever met. All in."

Instagram/Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan & Sky Daily

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan exchanged vows with yoga instructor Sky Daily on Sept. 22, two months after getting engaged.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes

More than four years after they formed a connection on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise, Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes tied the knot Sept. 23

Kelsi Taylor / Instagram

Dane Cook & Kelsi Taylor

The couple got hitched on Sept. 23 at a private estate in O'ahu, Hawaii. "Last night I married the girl of my dreams here in Hawaii," Dane Cook shared the day after his wedding to Kelsi Taylor. "The greatest feeling in the world is knowing you've got the strongest person you could ever imagine by your side and giving them all of your love in return."

Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose

Nearly one year after confirming their engagement, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose tied the knot in October.

Becca Kufrin/ Instagram

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

Yep, they did the damn thing. Mere weeks after welcoming son Benson in September, Paradise pair Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs headed to the courthouse of love Oct. 13. The low-key affair (complete with their waiter stepping in as witness) checked off every box they had for their dream nuptials.

"We're hoping October," the former Bachelorette told E! News last December of marrying in the same month as her late father's birthday, "but we want to keep it very small, very intimate so it would just be immediate family. We might elope."

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Celebrity Weddings
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Claps Back at “Rude” Comments

2

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Latest Chiefs Game Appearance

3

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Honest Response to Claim She’s Unrecognizable

4

Holly Marie Combs Confirms Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired

5

George Clooney Says Matthew Perry Wasn’t Happy on Friends