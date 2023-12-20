Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Claps Back at “Rude” Comments, Proving Haters Gonna Hate, Hate, Hate

When haters gonna hate, there's only one thing to do: shake it off.
It's a lesson Brittany Mahomes has taken to heart in recent history. Especially since—even though she's already been in the spotlight while married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—she's been further thrust into center stage as Taylor Swift's new NFL BFF. But when it comes to dealing with trolls, she knows when to opt for an offensive play and call them out.
"Recently there has been A LOT more rude ass people on here," she began a Dec. 19 Instagram Story. "Waaaay more then [sic] normal..."
The 28-year-old continued, "I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from... please."
Because really, she'd much rather spend her time watching the players on the field play, play, play, play, play.
But this isn't the first time Brittany—who shares children Sterling, 2, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 12 months, with the athlete—has utilized social media to make comments about her online haters. Earlier this year, she spoke to how she handles women who are trying to make passes at her man.
"Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are…" Brittany shared in an April Q&A with fans. "But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace."
She continued, "BUT I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed. But I am now to a point where I could care less!"
But when it comes to defense, there is one person who knows Brittany has more than enough strategies in her playbook: Patrick himself.
"She was an athlete growing up," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker in July of his high school sweetheart. "If you played any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you. And so she has a good sense of that."
He added of his wife's approach to every day, "Enjoy your life every single day and not worry about what everyone thinks. Life's short."
And when it comes to the important things in life, the 28-year-old continued, "You want to enjoy those moments and remember those moments. And for us, we try to enjoy those moments with our family as much as possible."
