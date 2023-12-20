Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Claps Back at “Rude” Comments, Proving Haters Gonna Hate, Hate, Hate

Brittany Mahomes scored a touchdown when it came to calling out a new batch of online trolls.

When haters gonna hate, there's only one thing to do: shake it off.  

It's a lesson Brittany Mahomes has taken to heart in recent history. Especially since—even though she's already been in the spotlight while married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—she's been further thrust into center stage as Taylor Swift's new NFL BFF. But when it comes to dealing with trolls, she knows when to opt for an offensive play and call them out. 

"Recently there has been A LOT more rude ass people on here," she began a Dec. 19 Instagram Story. "Waaaay more then [sic] normal..."

The 28-year-old continued, "I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from... please."

Because really, she'd much rather spend her time watching the players on the field play, play, play, play, play. 

But this isn't the first time Brittany—who shares children Sterling, 2, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon12 months, with the athlete—has utilized social media to make comments about her online haters. Earlier this year, she spoke to how she handles women who are trying to make passes at her man.

"Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are…" Brittany shared in an April Q&A with fans. "But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace." 

She continued, "BUT I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed. But I am now to a point where I could care less!"

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

But when it comes to defense, there is one person who knows Brittany has more than enough strategies in her playbook: Patrick himself.

"She was an athlete growing up," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker in July of his high school sweetheart. "If you played any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you. And so she has a good sense of that."

He added of his wife's approach to every day, "Enjoy your life every single day and not worry about what everyone thinks. Life's short."

And when it comes to the important things in life, the 28-year-old continued, "You want to enjoy those moments and remember those moments. And for us, we try to enjoy those moments with our family as much as possible."

Keep scrolling to see Patrick's sweetest dad moments...

Instagram
The Happiest Place on Earth

After winning the 2023 Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes and their kids Sterling and Bronze went to Disneyland.

@bnpparibasopen
Game Time

The Super Bowl MVP was spotted cuddling with daughter Sterling Skye in a Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw at the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament. 

Instagram
Heart of a Champion

At State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Patrick shared a kiss with his daughter Sterling as she sucked on a WubbaNub baby cow pacifier. 

Instagram
Winners

When Patrick earned a spot in Super Bowl 2023, his wife Brittany and daughter Sterling had a front-row seat to the celebration. 

Instagram
Falling in Love

If it's fall, it's football and pumpkin season. 

Instagram
Boo

For Halloween 2022, Patrick and Brittany's family went as "The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster." 

Instagram / Brittany Matthews Mahomes
Dad's Day

"Happy Father's Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much!" Brittany wrote on Father's Day 2022, while pregnant with the couple's second child.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Happy Birthday, Sterling

Patrick shared this pic on his little girl's first birthday.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Father & Daughter

Pool time!

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Smile!

In June, Patrick celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad and he and Brittany Matthews shared new photos of their little girl.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Flying in Style

Patrick and baby Sterling pose for another pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Taking a Trip

Patrick and his baby girl pose for a pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
More Pool Time

Dad and daughter chill out in the pool.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Chilling With Dad

Patrick kisses his baby girl.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
First Pic

In February 2021, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. They shared this first public pic as a family of three the following Easter.

