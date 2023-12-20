Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Claps Back at “Rude” Comments, Proving Haters Gonna Hate, Hate, Hate

Watch : Brittany Mahomes on "Sad" Women Who Flirt With Patrick

When haters gonna hate, there's only one thing to do: shake it off.

It's a lesson Brittany Mahomes has taken to heart in recent history. Especially since—even though she's already been in the spotlight while married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—she's been further thrust into center stage as Taylor Swift's new NFL BFF. But when it comes to dealing with trolls, she knows when to opt for an offensive play and call them out.

"Recently there has been A LOT more rude ass people on here," she began a Dec. 19 Instagram Story. "Waaaay more then [sic] normal..."

The 28-year-old continued, "I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from... please."

Because really, she'd much rather spend her time watching the players on the field play, play, play, play, play.

But this isn't the first time Brittany—who shares children Sterling, 2, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 12 months, with the athlete—has utilized social media to make comments about her online haters. Earlier this year, she spoke to how she handles women who are trying to make passes at her man.