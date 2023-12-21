New Year, Better Home: Pottery Barn's End of Season Sale Has Deals up to 70% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Oh, how time flies! There are just 10 days of 2023 left, and what better way to round out a successful year of shopping the best sales, new drops & more than with more shopping? Now that you've finally checked off everyone on your nice list (if you haven't, no worries: we've got you covered with last-min gift ideas), it's time to relax and treat yourself to some retail therapy. This is actually the most wonderful time of year to do so — not just in the spirit of the holiday season but also because we're about to enter the new year, which is all about hitting the refresh button on every aspect of your life, including your home.

As it so happens, Pottery Barn is having its End of Season Sale, and there are some major hidden gems among the thousands of items included in the sale. You deserve to relax during the holidays, so we've taken it upon ourselves to peruse through everything, from furniture and holiday decor to pillows & throws, robes & slippers, and so much more. We've rounded up the best finds and deals up to 70% off, so you can shop to your heart's content without worrying about going over budget.

If you're ready to enter the new year with the same-but-improved home, let's get right into it!