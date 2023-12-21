New Year, Better Home: Pottery Barn's End of Season Sale Has Deals up to 70% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Oh, how time flies! There are just 10 days of 2023 left, and what better way to round out a successful year of shopping the best sales, new drops & more than with more shopping? Now that you've finally checked off everyone on your nice list (if you haven't, no worries: we've got you covered with last-min gift ideas), it's time to relax and treat yourself to some retail therapy. This is actually the most wonderful time of year to do so — not just in the spirit of the holiday season but also because we're about to enter the new year, which is all about hitting the refresh button on every aspect of your life, including your home.
As it so happens, Pottery Barn is having its End of Season Sale, and there are some major hidden gems among the thousands of items included in the sale. You deserve to relax during the holidays, so we've taken it upon ourselves to peruse through everything, from furniture and holiday decor to pillows & throws, robes & slippers, and so much more. We've rounded up the best finds and deals up to 70% off, so you can shop to your heart's content without worrying about going over budget.
If you're ready to enter the new year with the same-but-improved home, let's get right into it!
Fireside Robe
Bring on all the hygge vibes and cozy up by the fireplace with your favorite movie with this oh-so-soft robe. It's made from the brand's softest sherpa, a.k.a. the material that's used for its bestselling throws (so, you'll be feeling like you're wrapped in a warm hug all day long).
Fallon Bar Cart
Practical and versatile, this bar cart makes for the perfect addition to any home. Whether you're looking to organize your home office, bathroom, laundry room, or kitchen, this cart provides plenty of room to store it all. It features three shelves in a mid-tone oak veneer, along with a durable yet lightweight steel frame.
Nordic Sherpa Back Throw
Textured diamonds on the front and plush sherpa on the back = sublime coziness in the form of a chic throw. Finished with whipstitching, this blanket will keep you warm in style during the colder months.
Classic Leather Laptop Case
Available in three elegant colors (black, fawn, ivory), this classic laptop case is ergonomically designed to bring your office with you wherever you go. The leather case keeps your laptop secure, and it seamlessly transforms into a mobile workstation with a mouse pad.
Stewart Plaid Yarn Dye Flannel Slippers
You and these plush slippers are meant to be together just like winter and timeless tartan print. The slides are made from flannel and feature a faux fur lining for maximum coziness that you'll adore.
Love Sherpa Pillow Cover
Spread warm and fuzzy vibes all through your home with these chic pillow covers. The plush cover is made from supersoft sherpa faux fur, and it features faux-leather letters that spell out the four-word letter we just adore.
Watercolor Heart Shaped Stoneware Appetizer Plates - Set of 4
Speaking of love, if you're planning ahead to Valentine's Day (or are a fan of aesthetic, Pinterest-worthy decor), these heart-shaped appetizer plates are an absolute must-have, especially considering that they're 50% off right now. These plates are perfect for a romantic, candle-lit dinner or for brunch with your favorite gals & loved ones.
Allen Rectangular Extending C-Table
This ergonomically designed C-table is the ultimate piece of home furniture for anyone living in an apartment or studio with limited space. It's equipped with a designated compartment for magazines & books, and it includes two leaves that extend your surface space in an instant.
Light Up Peace Sentiment Wall Art
No matter the season, this sentimental word and chic decor will always be on trend. A step up from your classic string lights, these this "Peace" sign is crafted from metal with LED tape lights and is super easy to set up & plug in. Plus, it's currently 70% off!
Peyton Leather Jewelry Box
Available in dusty rose and grey, this chic leather jewelry box combines form and function in the best way possible. Designed with a soft color and rounded silhouette, the box is detailed with ultra suede lined compartments and is equippedw ith a lift-out tray, sections for rings & earrings, and a large section below.
Oversized Backgammon Game
Whether you love playing the game or just want to elevate the aesthetic of your coffee table, this oversized backgammon board set is 100% worth the splurge — although, is it really a splurge if it's 70% off? The set includes 30 game pieces, and you can get the board in two gorgeous color schemes (sand & light gray).
Handcrafted Onyx Marble Catchalls
Add a dainty touch of handcrafted luxury to your home storage collection with this onyx marble catchall in luxurious blush pink. Store your jewelry, makeup, and other small everyday essentials on the dish (& feel like the main character doing so).
Faux Silver Dollar Eucalyptus Mini Tree
If you love the look of an indoor plant but sadly weren't blessed with a green thumb (or want to avoid the hassle of actively taking care of a plant), this faux eucalyptus mini tree is the perfect solution for sprucing up your room with minimal effort. Each piece is carefully assembled by hand to create this piece of botanical art that can be enjoyed year-round.
Providence Woven Picnic Baskets
We may have some ways to go before picnic weather comes back around, but that doesn't mean we can't plan ahead! This picnic basket is finely woven with genuine willow and detailed with faux leather handles, and it's available in honey willow & taupe willow. It's fully equipped with picnic essentials for two and & or four people, and the set includes ceramic plates, wine glasses, utensils & more.
Mason Stoneware Fire Hydrant Shaped Pet Treat Canisters
Your adorable fur baby deserves an equally adorable place to store their treats. This made-to-display fire hydrant-shaped canister is crafted of glazed stoneware (white or black) that's dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and it features a silicone rim on the lid.
Sweet July Herringbone Handcrafted Shot Glasses & Caddy - Set of 6
Make a toast in style with this handcrafted shot glasses & caddy set. The handblown glasses fit snuggly into the bronze-finished frame for elegant storage, and the drink caddy is crated from steel finished in Warm Bronze that's oh-so-chic. Cheers!
3-in-1 Pet Bed Collection
The ultimate resting spot for your furry buddy, this three-in-one pet bed is designed with soft sherpa lining and substantial padding that keeps the bottom cushion plush & lofty. According to the brand, the top cover and bolsters can be removed and used on your sofa, and the bed is available in two colors & four sizes.
Velvet Wizard Shaped Pillow
We saw this wizard pillow, and we had to include it as a must-have home item. Why? Because it's quite possibly one of the most adorable decorative pillows we've ever seen. It's one of those things you probably don't need but 100% won't regret purchasing.
