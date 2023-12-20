New Beauty I'm Obsessed With This Month: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Murad, Maybelline, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It takes a lot of time (and money) to keep up with the latest beauty trends and product launches. If you are in the mood to shop for something new, you're in the right place. I tried 50+ skincare, makeup, and hair products this month. Some I will keep using until the bottle runs out, others were not for me, and I narrowed down my list to the top 19 products I would buy again.
My favorite find was the Murad Cellular Hydration Barrier Repair Mask. It transformed my skin overnight. My face is so soft, clear, and redness-free. My go-to Maybelline Lifter Gloss is now available in a plumping version, so, of course ,I had to try it and I'm obsessed. I also loved products from celebrity brands including the Covergirl Exhibitionist by Kelsea Ballerini Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, Kylie Cosmetics Precision Pout Lip Liner, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glitty Lid Shimmer Liquid Eyeliner, and the Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez hand cream that calmed my eczema and hydrated dry skin— a true winter necessity!
I tested all the products so you don't have to. Here are the must-haves that you're gonna love!
Best New Beauty Products December 2023
TL;DR: My favorite new product- Murad Cellular Hydration Barrier Repair Mask
Maybelline Lifter Plump Lip Plumping Gloss
I have been obsessed with the original Maybelline Lifter Gloss since I found out it was a Selling Sunset favorite. This plumping version is next-level. It works immediately and lasts all day long. I got it in EVERY color and I have no regrets. Peach Fever is my go-to neutral shade and for a red, I love Hot Chilli. The gloss looks gorgeous on its own or you can layer it over lip liner or lipstick.
Covergirl Exhibitionist by Kelsea Ballerini Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
Add some sparkle to your look with Kelsea Ballerini's eyeshadow from her Covergirl collab. These shades are beautifully pigmented without the fallout (the shadow just stays on your eyelids— not all over your face!). They feel so lightweight and they dry quickly. There are 5 gorgeous colorways.
NYX Professional Makeup Pro Fix It Stick Color Correcting Concealer
Color correct, conceal, and brighten with these easy-to-use concealer sticks. Use them to hide zits, under eye circles, hyperpigmentation, and more. The formula is super-hydrating with hyaluronic acid and it glides on so smoothly. There are two types of shades: concealing and correcting. For the concealing shades, pick the one that best complements your skin. Here's my guide to the correcting sticks:
- Green neutralizes redness
- Yellow brights and conceals discoloration for fair-light skin tones
- Pink brightens and conceals discoloration fair-medium skin tones
- Dark peach brightens and conceals discoloration for medium-deep skin tones
- Apricot brightens and conceals discoloration for deep skin tones
- Brick red brightens and conceals discoloration for rich deep skin tones.
Maybelline Build-A-Brow 2-in-1 Brow Pen and Sealing Brow Gel
Get natural-looking, full eyebrows with this goof-proof pen. One end has a tinted brow pen that delivers precise hair-like strokes. The other end is a clear gel you can use to shape your brows and seal in the color. If you ran out of time to get ready in the morning, this is an easy, mess-free product to use on the go during your commute. It's just that easy.
eos Holiday Lip Balm Gift
You can always rely on eos for high-quality lip care. These holiday-inspired lip balm sets are the ideal stocking stuffer too. This formula is hydrating without feeling heavy or greasy. There are lots of holiday scents to choose from.
L'Oréal Panorama Mascara
Elevate your look with the L'Oréal Panorama Mascara, which fans out your lashes so much that your eyes can look up to 1.4x bigger, according to the brand. The formula is smudge-resistant, clump-resistant, and flake-resistant with wear up to 24 hours— zero need to reapply! If you look closely at the brush, you'll see the bristles are different lengths, which allows you coat each laugh—even the inner corners.
It comes in black, black brown, black waterproof and blackest black.
Murad Cellular Hydration Barrier Repair Mask
This hydrating mask is an absolute essential. It is a product I will keep buying over and over again. When I'm done with my nightly skincare routine, I put this on as my last step. When I wake up, my skin is so incredibly soft. It gets rid of redness and irritation and it makes retinol application so much easier on my skin— no dry skin here!
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream
As someone who struggles with eczema and hands that get dry and cracked super easily, I'm so happy I tried this hand cream. It's hydrating for up to 16 hours (per the brand) it absorbs super quickly. I don't have time to wait for my hand lotion to soak in while I'm typing up this article. Once again, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez nailed it.
Covergirl Simply Ageless Skin Perfector Essence Foundation
This is part-skincare, part-makeup, and a multi-tasking marvel that gives you a "filtered in real life" effect.. The formula has skin-plumping ingredients that reduce the appearance of fine lines and increases skin firmness, according to the brand. With continued use, it can brighten the skin and fade dark spots.
Kylie Cosmetics Precision Pout Lip Liner
Get a full-looking pout without any needles. These lip liners are unreal for sculpting and contouring. The tip is super precise, so you can draw the perfect lines every single time exactly where you want the product. The formula glides on with ease (no tugging) and it stays put without transferring or feathering around my lips. The shade Sultry is a cherry red and it has become my holiday season go-to. For everyday wear, I gravitate toward Coconut 2.0, which is a rose brown nude.
You can also get a set with 3 liners from Macy's.
Peace Out Early Stage Acne Dot
We are ALL familiar with that "I feel a pimple coming" feeling. Don't wait for it to pop so you can get rid of it. Stop it in its tracks with these pimple patches designed with below-the-surface breakouts in mind. Don't let pimples get through to the surface. Stock up on these!
Differin Acne Patches
Take your pimple attack plan to the next level with Differin Acne Patches, which are infused with exfoliating salicylic acid and soothing ingredients that get rid of redness (centella asiatica and Canadian willowherb." These are thin that you can wear them during the day and no one will notice. I've even put them on under makeup.
OUAI Hair Gloss In-Shower Shine Treatment
If you want shiny hair, I'll tell you what you need to do. Wash your hair, condition, and apply this gloss to your wet hair, keep it on for 5 minutes, and rinse it out. This product gives my hair immediate shine and it provides heat protection up to 450°F. It also makes my hair color incredibly vibrant an reduces frizz. The shine will last for THREE washes. Once again, OUAI came through with a product I will use on a regular basis.
Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask
The Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask is a 10-minute facial in jar! It's a multi-tasking product that exfoliates, purifies pores, and improves skin texture, per the brand. Use it once or twice a week to prevent clogged pores. Alert: this is a must for oily skin.
A shopper reviewed, "Immediate results! I had my doubts, as I've tested many masks that didn't make much of a difference. However this mask had noticeable results after just one use! I was blown away that my pores were minimized."
The Klog Sweet Potato BHA Clay Mask
Annoyed by dull skin, large pores, uneven texture, and fine lines? Join the club. The Klog Sweet Potato BHA Clay Mask addresses all of those issues with soothing ingredients that calm and hydrate my skin. As someone with oily skin, this is a game-changer for getting rid of blackheads and whiteheads. This mask is acne's new enemy and you need it in your skincare arsenal.
CLEARSTEM Sulfur SPOT&MASK
Do not pop your pimple. I repeat: don't pop your pimple. Instead, apply this spot treatment. It's formulated with clay, zinc, sulfur, and glycolic. This combination is the ultimate attack against whiteheads and it's also great to prevent whiteheads from popping up.
Drunk Elephant Bora Barrier Rich Repair Cream with 6-Butterlipid Complex
Hydration is always essential. If you are struggling with dry skin, this cream provides 24 hours of moisture, according to the brand. If you have a damaged skin barrier, this is a savior to restore your skin and bring it back to life.
A shopper raved, "I have been through so many creams and I have finally found the one barrier cream that my dry skin loves. I am on tretinoin and hydroquinone. I had just exfoliated and this cream brought my skin back to nourished, soft, hydrated."
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glitty Lid Shimmer Liquid Eyeliner
This limited-edition eyeliner won't be here for long. It delivers a vivid shimmer with a precise applicator for perfect strokes. There are three stunning shades to choose from.
A shopper gushed, "These liners are so incredibly beautiful. I purchased all three and the silver has to be my absolute fave... Hoping they would add more colors and keep this as a permanent item."
The Skinny Confidential Butter Brush
If you want to come out of the shower with supersoft, skin use this brush BEFORE you jump in. It removes dead skin cells, reduces inflammation, and promotes blood floor, according to The Skinny Confidential. Start at your feet and use short, quick strokes moving towards the heart. I've used other dry brushes that have produced great results, but those hurt my skin and left it looking red for a little bit. This one is gentle, yet effective. The brush has a little loop you can hang it from for easy storage.
Still shopping for beauty products? You can save 58% on the viral Too Faced lip plumper.