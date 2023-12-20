New Beauty I'm Obsessed With This Month: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Murad, Maybelline, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It takes a lot of time (and money) to keep up with the latest beauty trends and product launches. If you are in the mood to shop for something new, you're in the right place. I tried 50+ skincare, makeup, and hair products this month. Some I will keep using until the bottle runs out, others were not for me, and I narrowed down my list to the top 19 products I would buy again.

My favorite find was the Murad Cellular Hydration Barrier Repair Mask. It transformed my skin overnight. My face is so soft, clear, and redness-free. My go-to Maybelline Lifter Gloss is now available in a plumping version, so, of course ,I had to try it and I'm obsessed. I also loved products from celebrity brands including the Covergirl Exhibitionist by Kelsea Ballerini Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, Kylie Cosmetics Precision Pout Lip Liner, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glitty Lid Shimmer Liquid Eyeliner, and the Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez hand cream that calmed my eczema and hydrated dry skin— a true winter necessity!