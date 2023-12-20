Save 65% on Peter Thomas Roth Retinol That Reduces Wrinkles and Acne Overnight

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty sleep is a very real thing. Skincare products that deliver major results while you sleep are such game-changers. Instead of using multiple products to address your biggest beauty concerns, add retinol to your routine. It's a do-it-all ingredient that can combat acne, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture— plus so much more.
The Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum is a highly sought-after product that's (almost) always sold out. Once you start using it, you'll never go back. It's a serum with such a loyal following, so you need to stock up before you run out. For a limited time, you can get $390 worth of retinol for just $138 from QVC.
This bundle will last for such a long time. You only need to use a teeny bit of serum every night for this product to work its magic. Jump on this 65% discount before it sells out. Again.
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Serum Trio
After washing your face at night, shake up this bottle. Apply the Peter Thomas Roth serum and apply your nightly moisturizer.
Pro tips: It's a smart call to use SPF in the morning to prevent irritation. If you have sensitive skin or if it takes a while for you to acclimate to new products, gradually build up your routine with this serum and use it every other night until you adjust. Then, work your way up to using it nightly when it suits your skin.
Need more info before you add this serum to your cart? These devoted fans will convince you to try it out.
Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum Reviews
"I want to bathe in this! I have been using this product for 3 months. The texture of my skin is like silk! It has diminished my pores and created a vibrant youthful appearance to my skin," a shopper said.
Another raved, "The only retinol you'll ever want or need. You will never get any irritation from this, it's gentle BUT highly effective at 1.5% which is very high, it makes my skin smooth, soft, wrinkles are nearly gone and I'm not getting any new ones because this is fighting it. It goes on so silky smooth and absorbs quickly. I cannot say anything else because this is just the absolute best retinol anti aging product out there."
Someone explained, "I have very sensitive skin and rosacea so my skin does irritate if a product is too strong. My skin literally drinks this up and I have zero irritation. I've seen such a difference in my skin tone and my fine lines on my forehead."
"I've been using this product for 2 years now and frequently have people who know I'm in my 70's ask why I have so few wrinkles. I always tell them about this fantastic product. It works on hands too," a customer wrote.
