Why Kristin Cavallari Says She Cut Her "Narcissist" Dad Out of Her Life

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Cut Her Dad Off: "I'm F**king done"

Kristin Cavallari is cutting down her inner circle.

The Hills star shared that she no longer has a relationship with her dad Dennis Cavallari, who she accused of being a "narcissist."

"I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago," Cavallari, 36, said on a recent episode of Let's Be Honest, "which has honestly been the best thing I've ever done."

She confessed that she didn't want to be around him growing up because "he always made me feel like I wasn't good enough."

"But then the flip side of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up," Cavallari continued. "Now, as an adult looking back, 'Oh, it was when it benefitted you and made you look good.'"

The Uncommon James founder said she later decided to sever ties with her father after "something happened" with her kids Saylor, 8, Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, who she shares with ex Jay Cutler.