Why Kristin Cavallari Says She Cut Her "Narcissist" Dad Out of Her Life

Kristin Cavallari is cutting down her inner circle.
The Hills star shared that she no longer has a relationship with her dad Dennis Cavallari, who she accused of being a "narcissist."
"I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago," Cavallari, 36, said on a recent episode of Let's Be Honest, "which has honestly been the best thing I've ever done."
She confessed that she didn't want to be around him growing up because "he always made me feel like I wasn't good enough."
"But then the flip side of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up," Cavallari continued. "Now, as an adult looking back, 'Oh, it was when it benefitted you and made you look good.'"
The Uncommon James founder said she later decided to sever ties with her father after "something happened" with her kids Saylor, 8, Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, who she shares with ex Jay Cutler.
"How I got my dad out of my life was something happened with my kids and it crossed the line," she shared. "And I was like, 'You know what? I'm f--king done.'"
And according to the reality star, he didn't take it well.
"He blamed me for it, like threw everything back in my face," she said. "When you start now messing with my kids, I'm not doing it."
E! News has reached out to Dennis Cavallari for comment but hasn't heard back.
Cavallari previously shared that she and her father had "grown apart a little bit" after the death of her brother Michael Cavallari in 2015, who passed away due to hypothermia following a car accident.
"My dad and my brother were close, and, because of that, I think our relationship is very surface," she explained on Very Cavallari in 2020. "It puts a little bit of a void between us."
At the time, she tried to build a family tree and retrace her roots, noting, "I don't know, maybe it just gives us something to bond over and he'll open up a bit more."
