Stock up & Save 42% on Philosophy's Signature, Bestselling Shower Gels

"I have been using this product for the last several years. The shower gel, shampoo, body butter and the lotion. I love the fragrance of Amazing Grace!!! I get so many compliments from different people...they tell me how "good" I smell and the lotion makes my skin so soft and supple. LOVE LOVE LOVE...this product!!"

"My husband loves this for his hair as much as I do, doubled up on order so he can have his own and maybe leave mine alone. He smells really nice though. Love Amazing Grace!"

"Oh, how I wish someone had told me about Philosophy Shower Gel!! It is simply one of the best things for my body and especially my HAIR. I'm in the process of moving, and didn't have my shampoo or conditioner. But, I had the shower gel. The description said you could shampoo with it. The results are AMAZING. My hair has never been so soft. It has never been so tangle free while wet. My hair is so shiny. I didn't even use any conditioner! If you haven't tried this, you must, because I'm telling you my long, straight, over 65, somewhat damaged hair, has just received a miracle!"

"My mom was the one who got me hooked on amazing grace. The smell is delicate and clean. I feel so soft afterwards. I love to take this on vacation because it's my body wash and shampoo. I always have this in stock at my house."

"Ordered "Falling In Love." It has a fresh, crisp smell, and is calming on my sensitive skin. Have always loved this fragrance, but it's been years since I last purchased it. Am so glad I did now!"

"I am a person who cannot tolerate perfumes and most scented products. Amazing Grace is a light delicious scent that I love. It is now the only thing I like to use for showering but do not use it in the vaginal area. This scent makes my feel happy and luxurious while bathing and I sometimes use it on my hair. I have daughters and granddaughters who also love this scent so I give it as gifts. One of my daughters layers it with the perfume and gets many nice comments from her clients. If you want more scent than layer it with the Amazing Grace body lotion and or the perfume. I am happy to have a product with a beautiful scent that I can tolerate. Thanks Philosophy!"

"Love all the fragrances here. I purchase them any time there's two or even three sold together for the value. To get one thing for shampoo body wash shave cream and bubble bath is great. Less containers in my shower and I'm pleased. Pure Grace seems to be the fragrance that I end up smelling on my husband which is so nice and clean smelling."

"Absolutely my favorite product the entire line is always sitting on my bathroom counter and in my shower. The shower gel actually works excellent as both a shower gel and a shampoo!! Use it daily another sits on the sink to wash hands through out the day- the spray oil goes on after a shower along with the body lotion and perfume which I will use in the morning and evening because I just love the smell so much... Highly recommend and will always use this... I have researched the prices and QVC by far gives the best deals on the Amazing Grace Line."