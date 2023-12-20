Paige DeSorbo & Hannah Berner New Year Eve's Fashion Guide to Bring That Main Character Energy in 2024

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner are paid spokespeople for Eventbrite.

Looking for the perfect outfit to ring in the New Year ? You're certainly not alone. Whether your itinerary includes a concert, a ritzy black-tie affair, a beachy escape, or a laid-back house party, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner are here to help you party in style and break free from the confines of the usual sequin overload. Their goal? To have your look scream main character energy, anywhere!

The Summer House alums have your NYE style inspo covered — think the red tights trend all over TikTok, rocking the no-pants movement with a chic blazer, or even incorporating lace tights for an affordable-yet-glam look. Plus, the dynamic duo really knows how to balance the most popular trends with their contrasting yet complementary styles. While Hannah is known for her cool girl edginess in 90s' baggy jeans and leather jackets, Paige exudes femininity in chic dresses and vibrant pops of color.

Hannah, the Brooklyn-bred comedian, is all about embracing the cool silver jewelry trend to help you shine in the New Year. "I thought I was a gold girly for so long, being Italian from Brooklyn. But now I am obsessing over silver rings, necklaces, and earrings," she shares.

Her advice to you? "If you've always been wearing gold, maybe have some fun with silver."

The effortlessly chic Paige is loving the no pants trend. "If you're going to a concert or a house party, make sure you have the right platform to complete your look," she advises. Check, check, and check!

Excited about your outfit, but still stressed over NYE plans? We get it! If you are a last-minute partygoer, do not fret; Hannah and Paige have teamed up with Eventbrite to bring you a plethora of affordable options that will make your outfit the showstopper. Take a cue from the Giggly Squad hosts and plan an event that will guarantee an unforgettable evening. Because let's face it, getting dolled up, taking pictures, and being the center of attention is a highlight of every holiday.

Explore top picks from Good American, Loft, Nasty Gal, and more to match your New Year's plans regardless of your style, taste, or budget. Keep scrolling for the hottest looks to steal the spotlight in 2024, curated by our favorite reality star besties!