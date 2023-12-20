Why Sydney Sweeney Wanted a Boob Job in High School

Watch : Sydney Sweeney Reflects on TEARFUL Aftermath of Angus Cloud’s Death

Sydney Sweeney once considered changing her appearance.

"When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were," she admitted to Glamour in a Dec. 19 article. "I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller."

However, the Euphoria star has her mom Lisa Sweeney to thank for convincing her to stay natural.

"My mom told me, ‘Don't do it. You'll regret it in college,'" Sydney recalled. "And I'm so glad I didn't. I like them. They're my best friends. Everybody's body is beautiful. When you are confident and you're happy within is when it really shows to other people."

Although the White Lotus actress covered up her body starting at a young age, she eventually became more confident with herself. Now, she's embracing her curves—even on the red carpet.

"Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them," Sydney shared. "I want to show girls that it's amazing and beautiful and empowering to have the bodies that we have."