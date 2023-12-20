Why Sydney Sweeney Wanted a Boob Job in High School

Sydney Sweeney confessed that she previously wanted a boob job to reduce the size of her breasts, but the Handmaid's Tale actress ultimately decided to embrace her natural body.

Sydney Sweeney once considered changing her appearance.

"When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were," she admitted to Glamour in a Dec. 19 article. "I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller."

However, the Euphoria star has her mom Lisa Sweeney to thank for convincing her to stay natural.

"My mom told me, ‘Don't do it. You'll regret it in college,'" Sydney recalled. "And I'm so glad I didn't. I like them. They're my best friends. Everybody's body is beautiful. When you are confident and you're happy within is when it really shows to other people."

Although the White Lotus actress covered up her body starting at a young age, she eventually became more confident with herself. Now, she's embracing her curves—even on the red carpet.

"Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them," Sydney shared. "I want to show girls that it's amazing and beautiful and empowering to have the bodies that we have." 

But it remains an uphill battle in Hollywood, as she said she's often criticized for wearing outfits that are too revealing or show too much cleavage. 

"Especially when it comes to red-carpet pics and they're like, ‘Sydney Sweeney displays bust,' or ‘Sydney Sweeney wears a scandalous dress,'" she noted. "I'm like, ‘I'm wearing the exact same dress someone else would be wearing! I just have tits.'" 

Don Arnold/WireImage

To see more celebrities' plastic surgery confessions, keep reading.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight alum told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in 2015 she will "never" get plastic surgery, adding, "I am so freaked out by the idea of doing anything. And maybe that's completely arrogant but I don't want to change anything about myself. I think the women who do are losing their minds. It's vandalism."

Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Meryl Streep

The actress told Good Housekeeping in 2008. "You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Paulina Porizkova

The supermodel opened up about why she's all about embracing her skin at every age. 

"This is a 58 year old face without fillers, Botox or surgery in good light with professional gorgeous makeup," she wrote in her Aug. 21 Instagram caption. "I have chosen not to put anything 'into' my face."

She continued, "Some days, I like it. I feel like my face has gained character even as it's lost its youthful prettiness. And it seems a fair trade off."

 

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron

The Fast X star revealed whether or not she's gotten plastic surgery.

"My face is changing," she told Allure in an interview published Aug. 18, "and I love that my face is changing and aging. People think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'Bitch, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

The Charlie's Angels star admitted she's never gotten any cosmetic injectables, telling People, "I've never put a needle in my face. And by the way, most people do it and truly, there's no judgement. But I make my living with my face."

She added, "Basically I'm terrified of f--king it up."

Instagram
Salma Hayek

The Magic Mike actress set the record straight on whether or not she's gotten facial injectables. "No Botox!" she put it bluntly on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Linda Evangelista

In 2021, the supermodel, who rose to fame in the '90s as one of the first, sued Zeltiq Aesthetics, alleging that its CoolScupting fat-reducing procedures that she underwent in 2015 and 2016 left her "permanently disfigured." The parties reached a settlement in the case in 2022.

Instagram, Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

In January 2021, while pregnant, the model wrote on her Instagram Story in response to fans' questions: "For anyone saying 'you need to stop w/ the lip injections': I've never had lip injections (no judging folks who do—ya'll look great!) but you can't even get injections when you're pregnant!"

Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the Block continues to look like Jenny from the Block. In January 2021, she told an Instagram user, "I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!! Just sayin'."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Jennifer Aniston

The actress did have a nose job when she was younger to fix a deviated septum but has spoke out against Botox and other facial fillers.

"There is also this pressure in Hollywood to be ageless," she told Yahoo! Beauty in 2014. "I think what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful to learn from their mistakes, because I am not injecting s--t into my face."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

"I've probably tried everything. I would be scared to go under the knife, but you know, talk to me when I'm 50. I'll try anything. Except I won't do Botox again, because I looked crazy," the actress told Harper's Bazaar in 2013.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Drew Barrymore

The actress told InStyle magazine in 2012, "I say, don't fight the rings on the trunk of a tree. Just keep counting 'em."

"The idea of not looking like myself scares me," she added.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Emma Thompson

The actress told The Telegraph in 2011, "I'm not fiddling about with myself. We're in this awful youth-driven thing now where everybody needs to look 30 at 60."

David Buchan/Getty Images
Jodie Foster

"Nah. It's not my thing," the actress told MORE magazine in 2007. "I don't have anything against it for other people. Whatever they want to do, I'm fine with it. For me, it's really a self-image thing. Like, I'd rather have somebody go, "Wow, that girl has a big nose" than 'Wow, that girl has a bad nose job.' I'd rather have a comment about who I am than about something that identifies me as being ashamed of who I am."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

In 2011, the pop star told Harper's Bazaar, "I think that promoting insecurity in the form of plastic surgery is infinitely more harmful than an artistic expression related to body modification."

John Phillips/Getty Images For L'Oréal Paris
Kate Winslet

In 2011, the actress told the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph that cosmetic surgery goes against her morals, the way her parents brought her up and what she considers to be "natural beauty."

"I will never give in," she added. "I am an actress, I don't want to freeze the expression of my face."

