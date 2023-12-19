Sydney Sweeney Reflects on Tearful Aftermath of Euphoria Costar Angus Cloud's Death

Sydney Sweeney opened up about what she expects filming season three of Euphoria will be like after the death of costar Angus Cloud.

Watch: Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death Revealed

Euphoria won't be the same without Fez.

Sydney Sweeney opened up about the grief the cast of the HBO series has felt in the months since the death of costar Angus Cloud.

"[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying," Sydney told Glamour in an interview published Dec. 19. "Because it was just such a shock." 

But the Anyone But You star knows it'll be even more difficult once they walk on set to film season three next year.

"I don't think it'll truly feel real or hit me until we're filming," she continued. "And I won't see Angus on set."

Still, Sydney believes reuniting to work on the show will allow the cast and crew to grieve together—and keep Angus' memory alive.

"(At least) when we are filming," she explained, "All of our eyes are on each other and we're there for each other, just in a different way than we're able to when we're all in very separate places in the world."

Euphoria's Angus Cloud: A Life in Pictures

"It's really interesting when someone passes away in our industry," she continued. "Because they're still alive in so many forms."

Angus' family announced his death on July 31, just one week after laying his dad to rest. Three months later, the Alameda County Coroner confirmed that Angus—born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey—had died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 25.

Following his death, Angus'  Euphoria costars shared moving tributes.

"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter," Sydney wrote in an August Instagram post, alongside photos of her and Angus. "This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same."

Zendaya also wrote a heartfelt reflection on her friendship with Angus.  

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," she wrote. "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."

"I'd like to remember him that way," she added. "For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

Keep reading for more tributes to Angus.

Hunter Schafer

"Been trying to figure out what to say, but idk if any combination of words can articulate all of the big feelings. for now i just wanna say: Angus was a sunshine. to have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift. i'm so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments, and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much.

i love you angus  thank you for everything. my heart goes out to his family and all of his loved ones right now."

Maude Apatow

"Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we'd have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can't really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken."

Apatow, added, "Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life." she added. "I will love you forever."

Iris Apatow

"A genuinely kindhearted person. Im really glad to have gotten to know him. This is a devastating loss. Rest in peace, Angus."

Barbie Ferreira

"I love you so much. you will be missed tremendously."

Zendaya

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…"they could light up any room they entered" but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment. My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Sydney Sweeney

"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

Sam Levinson

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon... He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Chloe Cherry

"Miss you bro."

Storm Reid

"The tears just won't stop."

Kathrine Narducci

"You were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited to soon."

Lukas Gage

"Rest easy angus."

Nika King

"We did our season 1 promo together and got a chance to really chop it up. One of the most genuine, laid back, beautiful spirit in this crazy industry…and that magnetic smile. I'm so thankful to have met you and hear your wild stories about Oakland. You are loved and missed my friend."

Eric Dane

"He was a one off. I'm truly sad."

Javon Walton

"Forever Family."

Becky G

"Angus, I'll never forget talking about what it meant to be some Cali kids doing it big. You really didn't care about the flashy lights or fancy events. Your rawness and authenticity were my favorite things about being around you. Truly at a loss for words…My thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends close to you during this difficult time…"

Colman Domingo

"Couldn't be more real, original and sweet. Loved this kid. Always smiles. I hope this sensitive soul is at rest."

Paula Marshall

"He was kind and gracious and so unique. You couldn't take your eyes off him, on film or on set. How lucky we all were to have witnessed his work. It was beyond truthful, every damn take. My heart hurts."

 

Rachel Zegler

"please remember how loved you are. this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise. there are reasons to stick around. and this world needs you. oh, angus. we celebrate you."

Drake

"Good soul."

Jordyn Woods

"I have this art piece he made me on a water bottle and I'll keep it forever... Such a rare soul.. instantly friends from meeting when we did this event together. You will be missed."

Gigi Hadid

"Just saw the news about the loss of Angus. I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit. My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones. May he rest in peace."

Kerry Washington

"You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud."

Denzel Curry

"Not the news I wanted to hear this morning g. Rest in Power Angus Cloud."

Chloe Bailey

"Wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel."

