Sydney Sweeney Reflects on Tearful Aftermath of Euphoria Costar Angus Cloud's Death

Euphoria won't be the same without Fez.
Sydney Sweeney opened up about the grief the cast of the HBO series has felt in the months since the death of costar Angus Cloud.
"[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying," Sydney told Glamour in an interview published Dec. 19. "Because it was just such a shock."
But the Anyone But You star knows it'll be even more difficult once they walk on set to film season three next year.
"I don't think it'll truly feel real or hit me until we're filming," she continued. "And I won't see Angus on set."
Still, Sydney believes reuniting to work on the show will allow the cast and crew to grieve together—and keep Angus' memory alive.
"(At least) when we are filming," she explained, "All of our eyes are on each other and we're there for each other, just in a different way than we're able to when we're all in very separate places in the world."
"It's really interesting when someone passes away in our industry," she continued. "Because they're still alive in so many forms."
Angus' family announced his death on July 31, just one week after laying his dad to rest. Three months later, the Alameda County Coroner confirmed that Angus—born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey—had died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 25.
Following his death, Angus' Euphoria costars shared moving tributes.
"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter," Sydney wrote in an August Instagram post, alongside photos of her and Angus. "This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same."
Zendaya also wrote a heartfelt reflection on her friendship with Angus.
"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," she wrote. "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."
"I'd like to remember him that way," she added. "For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."
