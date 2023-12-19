Sydney Sweeney Reflects on Tearful Aftermath of Euphoria Costar Angus Cloud's Death

Watch : Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death Revealed

Euphoria won't be the same without Fez.

Sydney Sweeney opened up about the grief the cast of the HBO series has felt in the months since the death of costar Angus Cloud.

"[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying," Sydney told Glamour in an interview published Dec. 19. "Because it was just such a shock."

But the Anyone But You star knows it'll be even more difficult once they walk on set to film season three next year.

"I don't think it'll truly feel real or hit me until we're filming," she continued. "And I won't see Angus on set."

Still, Sydney believes reuniting to work on the show will allow the cast and crew to grieve together—and keep Angus' memory alive.

"(At least) when we are filming," she explained, "All of our eyes are on each other and we're there for each other, just in a different way than we're able to when we're all in very separate places in the world."