Cameron Diaz Slams "Crazy" Rumors About Jamie Foxx on Back in Action Set

Cameron Diaz is calling cut on these rumors.

The Holiday star made her return to acting earlier this year as she filmed Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx. And despite rumors of a rift between the two stars emerged during the shoot, Cameron is firmly setting the record straight.

"Jamie is the best, I love that guy so much," The Holiday star said during the Dec. 19 episode of the Lipstick on the Rim with Molly Sims podcast. "He's such a special person, and he's so talented, so much fun. I really hate all the things that were being said about our set, which at the time you just want to scream at the top of your lungs like, 'Guys! What are you talking about?'

She continued, "Jamie is like the cheerleader for the entire crew and everybody loves him, and we have so much fun on the set with him. And he's just a professional on every level."

And any disruptions to filming, the Charlie's Angels star noted, were nothing out of the ordinary.