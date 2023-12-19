Cameron Diaz Slams "Crazy" Rumors About Jamie Foxx on Back in Action Set

Cameron Diaz set the record straight over rumors that she and Jamie Foxx didn't get along on the set of their film Back in Action.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Dec 19, 2023 8:36 PMTags
FeudsCameron DiazJamie FoxxCelebrities
Watch: Jamie Foxx Says He "Saw the Tunnel" Following Health Scare

Cameron Diaz is calling cut on these rumors. 

The Holiday star made her return to acting earlier this year as she filmed Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx. And despite rumors of a rift between the two stars emerged during the shoot, Cameron is firmly setting the record straight. 

"Jamie is the best, I love that guy so much," The Holiday star said during the Dec. 19 episode of the Lipstick on the Rim with Molly Sims podcast. "He's such a special person, and he's so talented, so much fun. I really hate all the things that were being said about our set, which at the time you just want to scream at the top of your lungs like, 'Guys! What are you talking about?'

She continued, "Jamie is like the cheerleader for the entire crew and everybody loves him, and we have so much fun on the set with him. And he's just a professional on every level."

And any disruptions to filming, the Charlie's Angels star noted, were nothing out of the ordinary. 

photos
Cameron Diaz Through the Years

"It was a great set, we were on it," the 51-year-old added. "The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than obviously towards the end, and that's not my place to speak about."

Cameron is, of course, referring to the medical emergency Jamie suffered in April, one that halted filming and ended up seeing a body double temporarily replace the Django Unchained actor on set for the film's final scenes. As for how her costar is doing now, Cameron simply shared, "Jamie is thriving."

NBC / Contributor & Eric Charbonneau / Contributor (Getty Images)

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Honest Response to Claim She’s Unrecognizable

2

Holly Marie Combs Confirms Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired

3
Exclusive

Proof Rihanna Already Has Baby No. 3 on the Brain After Welcoming Riot

And though his daughter Corrine Foxx and friends of the actor gave updates on his recovery progress in the weeks following his hospitalization, it wasn't until July that Jamie shared a video message with a personal update for his fans. 

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages," Jamie began his Instagram video. "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back."

"I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," he continued. "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through." 

And in addition to dispelling rumors that had arisen about his health and assuring fans he was well on the way to recovery, the 55-year-old has a special shoutout for Corrine as well as his sister Deidra Dixon.

"They saved my life," he said. "To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video."

But until Cameron and Jamie's Back in Action comes out on Netflix, keep reading to relive some of Cameron's best roles over her career.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
1994: The Mask

At just 21, Cameron Diaz made her acting debut in the less-than-conventional romantic comedy The Mask. She played Tina Carlyle, the love interest of Jim Carrey's character Stanley Ipkiss, who also had a bizarre mask persona. This out-of-the-box flick put Diaz on the path to superstardom.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
1996: She's The One

Focusing more on the dynamics of brotherhood, She's The One follows brothers Mickey (Edward Burns) and Francis (Mike McGlone). Mickey, a taxi driver, marries a woman he had picked up just a few days before. Meanwhile, Francis is worried about being unfair to his mistress, Heather (Diaz), who is the ex-fiancée of Mickey. You could say it's complicated.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
1997: My Best Friend's Wedding

When Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) finds out her best friend (Dermot Mulroney) is about to marry Kim (Diaz), she has the sudden realization that she wants to be with him. And that can only mean one thing: drama. Despite all of Julianne's efforts, Kim seems to be perfect—and in the end, Julianne learns that sometimes friends aren't supposed to be anything more than just friends.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
1998: There's Something About Mary

Mary (Diaz) has an allure that no man in this movie can seem to resist. So much so that a pizza guy pretends to be an English architect who needs crutches to get her attention. But can you blame them?

Suzanne Tenner/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock
2002: The Sweetest Thing

The Sweetest Thing may be a romantic comedy, but the love between friends comes first. This raunchy film follows Christina (Diaz) on her quest for Mr. Right Now, not Mr. Right. Once she meets Peter, she changes her mindset and takes a road trip with her friend Courtney (Christina Applegate) to find him. The duo experience maggots, glory holes and an iconic duet of the Piña Colada Song to only find out Peter is getting married that day.

Simon Mein/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock
2006: The Holiday

This 2006 classic is a Christmas favorite with a star-studded cast. Signing up to do a house swap, Amanda (Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet) find love in each other's homes. This movie is a must-watch when you want to get into the holiday spirit.

20th Century Fox/Regency/Kobal/Shutterstock
2008: What Happens in Vegas

What happened in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas for the newlyweds Joy (Diaz) and Jack (Ashton Kutcher), who cannot agree on who a 3 million jackpot belongs to. Agreeing to try to be a real married couple for six months, they spend their time scheming instead. But will their forced proximity make them fall in love despite their devious tricks?

Moviestore/Shutterstock
2011: Bad Teacher

Dumped by her rich fiancée, Ms. Halsey (Diaz) sets her sights on substitute teacher Scott Delacorte (Justin Timberlake), especially once she finds out he comes from a wealthy family. On a mission to win a bonus to fund a boob job to impress him, she begins a rivalry with fellow teacher Ms. Squirrel (Lucy Punch).

Claire Folger/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock
2014: Sex Tape

Spicing up your love life can lead to disaster. Just ask Jay and Annie (Jason Segel and Diaz, respectively). When they realize their sex tape has been uploaded to iPads they have gifted to friends, they go on a mission to collect them back.

Twentieth Century Fox/Lbi Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
2014: The Other Woman

What happens when one mistress meets the wife, and then another mistress? The movie The Other Woman. Carly (Diaz), Kate (Leslie Mann) and Amber (Kate Upton) form an unlikely friendship to take down their shared, cheating partner Mark (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Honest Response to Claim She’s Unrecognizable

2

Holly Marie Combs Confirms Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired

3
Exclusive

Proof Rihanna Already Has Baby No. 3 on the Brain After Welcoming Riot

4

Celine Dion Loses Control of Muscles Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

5

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Cancer Update After Unsuccessful Immunotherapy