Cameron Diaz Slams "Crazy" Rumors About Jamie Foxx on Back in Action Set

Cameron Diaz is calling cut on these rumors.
The Holiday star made her return to acting earlier this year as she filmed Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx. And despite rumors of a rift between the two stars emerged during the shoot, Cameron is firmly setting the record straight.
"Jamie is the best, I love that guy so much," The Holiday star said during the Dec. 19 episode of the Lipstick on the Rim with Molly Sims podcast. "He's such a special person, and he's so talented, so much fun. I really hate all the things that were being said about our set, which at the time you just want to scream at the top of your lungs like, 'Guys! What are you talking about?'
She continued, "Jamie is like the cheerleader for the entire crew and everybody loves him, and we have so much fun on the set with him. And he's just a professional on every level."
And any disruptions to filming, the Charlie's Angels star noted, were nothing out of the ordinary.
"It was a great set, we were on it," the 51-year-old added. "The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than obviously towards the end, and that's not my place to speak about."
Cameron is, of course, referring to the medical emergency Jamie suffered in April, one that halted filming and ended up seeing a body double temporarily replace the Django Unchained actor on set for the film's final scenes. As for how her costar is doing now, Cameron simply shared, "Jamie is thriving."
And though his daughter Corrine Foxx and friends of the actor gave updates on his recovery progress in the weeks following his hospitalization, it wasn't until July that Jamie shared a video message with a personal update for his fans.
"First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages," Jamie began his Instagram video. "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back."
"I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," he continued. "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."
And in addition to dispelling rumors that had arisen about his health and assuring fans he was well on the way to recovery, the 55-year-old has a special shoutout for Corrine as well as his sister Deidra Dixon.
"They saved my life," he said. "To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video."
But until Cameron and Jamie's Back in Action comes out on Netflix, keep reading to relive some of Cameron's best roles over her career.