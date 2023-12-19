Taylor Swift's Super Sweet Pre-Game Treat for Travis Kelce Revealed

Taylor Swift made a delectable treat for Travis Kelce’s pregame meal on Oct. 22, and former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar was unable to resist.

Taylor Swift has a sweet something for Travis Kelce's game day ritual. 

Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar revealed the "Karma" singer has taken it upon herself to whip up tasty treats for the pregame meal Travis hosts for his Kansas City Chiefs teammates and other pals. In fact, the former Cleveland Browns star, who attended one of the parties in October, had nothing but praise for Taylor's baking skills. 

"I was at his house three hours before the game," Bernie told Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM on Dec. 19, "Taylor is so nice. She comes in by herself, and she's so cool—she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis, for pregame meal."

And the Cleveland Gladiators owner knew he'd never find another pastry like Taylor's, so he of course took one. 

"I'm a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free," he confessed. "But I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day."

Taylor Swift and Her Dad Cheer on Travis Kelce at Her 7th Chiefs Game

Travis' fellow Ohio native isn't the only one from his tight-knit NFL circles making friendship bracelets for the "You're On Your Own, Kid" singer. Clark Hunt—who owns the Chiefs—and his family have also raved about the 34-year-old. 

"Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging," Gracie Hunt, Clark's daughter, wrote on Instagram to celebrate Taylor's birthday on Dec. 13. "Easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year."

With all the time Taylor has been spending at NFL games—her Dec. 17 outing to the Chiefs. Vs. New England Patriots game marked her seventh game this season—it comes as no surprise that she's earned the affections of her boyfriend's community. And she's loved them right back. 

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

"Football is awesome, it turns out," Taylor explained in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year profile. "I've been missing out my whole life."

But the newfound hobby is only an added bonus for the 12-time Grammy winner. She's made it clear she's only rocking red, white and gold to support her guy on the Chiefs

"I'm just there to support Travis," she added. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."

Want to see more of Taylor and Travis' secret moments in a very crowded room? Read on.

Date Night Done Right

The stylish duo stepped out for dinner at NYC's Waverly Inn on Oct. 15.

Don't Let Go

For the evening out, the "Lover" singer wore a mesh Jean Paul Gaultier top paired with a leather skirt and boots.

Hand-in-Hand

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived to Satuday Night Live's after-party in NYC following their cameos on the Oct. 14 episode.

Best Believe They're Still Bejeweled

The duo walked hand-in-hand into Catch Steak NYC.

They Never Go Out of Style

The NFL star and the 12-time Grammy winner have been sparking romance rumors since this summer.

A Total Touchdown

The pair appeared to confim the relationship speculation after she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game in late September.

Calling It a Night

The duo was photographed exiting the party early Oct. 15.

An Enchanting Evening

Oh, what a night!

