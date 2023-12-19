Taylor Swift's Super Sweet Pre-Game Treat for Travis Kelce Revealed

Taylor Swift has a sweet something for Travis Kelce's game day ritual.
Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar revealed the "Karma" singer has taken it upon herself to whip up tasty treats for the pregame meal Travis hosts for his Kansas City Chiefs teammates and other pals. In fact, the former Cleveland Browns star, who attended one of the parties in October, had nothing but praise for Taylor's baking skills.
"I was at his house three hours before the game," Bernie told Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM on Dec. 19, "Taylor is so nice. She comes in by herself, and she's so cool—she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis, for pregame meal."
And the Cleveland Gladiators owner knew he'd never find another pastry like Taylor's, so he of course took one.
"I'm a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free," he confessed. "But I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day."
Travis' fellow Ohio native isn't the only one from his tight-knit NFL circles making friendship bracelets for the "You're On Your Own, Kid" singer. Clark Hunt—who owns the Chiefs—and his family have also raved about the 34-year-old.
"Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging," Gracie Hunt, Clark's daughter, wrote on Instagram to celebrate Taylor's birthday on Dec. 13. "Easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year."
With all the time Taylor has been spending at NFL games—her Dec. 17 outing to the Chiefs. Vs. New England Patriots game marked her seventh game this season—it comes as no surprise that she's earned the affections of her boyfriend's community. And she's loved them right back.
"Football is awesome, it turns out," Taylor explained in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year profile. "I've been missing out my whole life."
But the newfound hobby is only an added bonus for the 12-time Grammy winner. She's made it clear she's only rocking red, white and gold to support her guy on the Chiefs.
"I'm just there to support Travis," she added. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."
