Taylor Swift's Super Sweet Pre-Game Treat for Travis Kelce Revealed

Taylor Swift has a sweet something for Travis Kelce's game day ritual.

Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar revealed the "Karma" singer has taken it upon herself to whip up tasty treats for the pregame meal Travis hosts for his Kansas City Chiefs teammates and other pals. In fact, the former Cleveland Browns star, who attended one of the parties in October, had nothing but praise for Taylor's baking skills.

"I was at his house three hours before the game," Bernie told Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM on Dec. 19, "Taylor is so nice. She comes in by herself, and she's so cool—she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis, for pregame meal."

And the Cleveland Gladiators owner knew he'd never find another pastry like Taylor's, so he of course took one.

"I'm a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free," he confessed. "But I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day."