Hey! Lululemon Added to Their “We Made Too Much” Section & These Finds Are Less Than $89

Pardon my appearance, I just had to pick my jaw up off the floor. I took a look at the new items in lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section and that was my natural reaction. Now, you can always rely on lululemon for their clothing's exceptional quality and style for yoga, dance, pilates, golf, tennis, and more. But now you can also add great prices to the list. We're talking accessories, shoes, leggings, jackets, sports bras, crop tops, and the list goes on, for less than $89.
If you're looking for a windproof jacket that can be worn two ways or a soft, thermoregulating beanie, then we got you covered. If you've been searching for a light and breathable cotton dress that's less than $40, then your hunt has ended. If you've been wondering where you could get a pair of cushioned running shoes in black and gold, I must tell you – it's all at lululemon. Whether you're searching for a last-minute gift, a new wardrobe addition, or just want to take advantage of these price tags, this is the place to do it.
But, these items aren't going to stay around forever. So start your scrolling, start your clicking, and start adding to your cart before it's too late.
Base Pace High-Rise Tight 25
Red is the color of the szn, so lean into the trend with these leggings. They're lightweight, smooth for running, and come with two different lengths. Plus, you can get them for $39 off the original price.
Fleece + Ripstop Hiking Vest
Whether you're hiking outside or just hiking to the fridge, this warm, fleece vest is the way to go. It has a loose fit, a zippered chest pocket and a cord at the waist for a custom fit. Reviewers rave that it's perfect for everyday wear.
Cotton French Terry + Swift T-Shirt
Made of soft, cotton French terry with a relaxed fit, this t-shirt is ideal for post-workout or pre-lounge. Pair it with your favorite high-waisted jeans to complete the look.
Women's Run for It All Hooded Gloves
These hooded, water-repellant gloves are made for running, but you can wear them for any activity, in any inclement weather. They're also breathable, windproof, and feature a soft tech fleece that's super warm. Plus, the fingers are tech-friendly and they're less than $30.
Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket
Get this $198 jacket for just $89. It has a relaxed fit with a structured twill fabric, and you can even unsnap the bottom panel if you want a more cropped look.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
This trendy belt bag features a textured, fleece fabric, zippered pockets and an adjustable waistband that's super cute and convenient. One reviewer reported, "This bag has changed my life. Accessibility right there. No more searching. Security and style. Compliments galore."
Heavyweight Cotton T-Shirt Bodysuit
Get a smoothing silhouette with this cotton t-shirt bodysuit. It's soft, perfect for layering, and you'll never have to tuck your shirt in again. There's even a cut in the back for you to show off your fav bra.
Court Crush Dress
Hit the courts or the couch with this dress that's $89 off the original price. It's breathable, stretchy, moisture-wicking, and fits like a glove. Plus, there's a racerback design, a built-in shelf bra and built-in shorts for extra coverage.
Relaxed-Fit Cotton-Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt
If you're looking for a solid basic that you can wear to the office or an additional piece for a capsule wardrobe, this mock turtleneck is it. Plus, it's soft, stretchy, sweat-wicking, and less than $30.
Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6
Sure, these shorts are designed for hot and sweaty workouts, but they're comfortable enough to be worn anytime. There's even a hidden pocket in the waistband for cards or keys. Snag them now for under $40.
Align High-Rise Crop 21
Brighten up your new year with these $39 leggings. They come in three different lengths, plus they're buttery soft and lightweight for any kind of flow.
Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe
Cushioned and supportive, these running shoes will keep you going for any race (or just chasing after your dog). They come in a ton of color options, but we're loving this black and gold design.
Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Dress
Your next everyday dress has arrived. This soft cotton-blend dress hits above the knee and features an easy fit around the body. It's also stretchy, moisture-wicking, and goes great with a jean jacket and boots.
Align High-Rise Crop 23
Buttery soft leggings, anyone? These lightweight leggings are made to be moved in and you can get them for less than $50. One fan raved, "Super soft! I don't feel any of the seams! Best leggings I've ever owned!"
Hold Tight Cropped T-Shirt
Cropped shirts are so trendy right now, and so is this t-shirt. It's made of a modal fabric that's so soft and it features a snug fit that moves with your body. Pair it with some high-waisted pants and an oversized blazer for an elevated look.
Chill Fighter Beanie
When the temps start to drop, you'll want this warm and toasty beanie. It's made of a thermoregulating wool-blend fabric that won't overheat your head, plus it's super soft and less than $30.
Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Crewneck Sweater
This crewneck sweater is also made of a breathable, thermoregulating wool-blend fabric, but it can still keep you warm and toasty. It features an oversized fit that reaches past your bum, and goes perfectly with your fav pair of leggings (also from lululemon, of course).
Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt Long
You could play tennis or go for a run in this mid-rise skirt, or you could not. You do you! The skirt is stretchy, moisture-wicking, and features built-in shorts for extra coverage.
Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Tank Top
This black tank top is perfect for any closet because it goes with basically everything. It's stretchy, comfortable, and made of a soft blend of cotton, lyocell, and linen. Reviewers also rave about the great fit.
Free to Be Serene Bra Light Support
With a light support, strappy open back, and sweat-wicking material, this sports bra is idea for hitting the mat or the sheets. One reviewer glowed, "Most comfortable bra I have. It's my go to for everyday, yoga, hiking, working out, biking etc. I barely know it's there."
Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme Regular
When you're transitioning from day to night, these straight-leg pants are a solid pick. They feature a stretchy fabric, sleek look, and smooth line down your leg. This fan raved, "Love these pants. Casual or dressy. So comfortable!"
Align High-Rise Jogger Full Length
Whether you're going out, staying in, or going through another sun salutation, these joggers are what you want to be wearing. They're buttery soft, lightweight, and sit at the ankles. "I could live in these. So comfortable, perfect fit," one reviewer reported.
