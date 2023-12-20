Hey! Lululemon Added to Their “We Made Too Much” Section & These Finds Are Less Than $89

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Pardon my appearance, I just had to pick my jaw up off the floor. I took a look at the new items in lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section and that was my natural reaction. Now, you can always rely on lululemon for their clothing's exceptional quality and style for yoga, dance, pilates, golf, tennis, and more. But now you can also add great prices to the list. We're talking accessories, shoes, leggings, jackets, sports bras, crop tops, and the list goes on, for less than $89.

If you're looking for a windproof jacket that can be worn two ways or a soft, thermoregulating beanie, then we got you covered. If you've been searching for a light and breathable cotton dress that's less than $40, then your hunt has ended. If you've been wondering where you could get a pair of cushioned running shoes in black and gold, I must tell you – it's all at lululemon. Whether you're searching for a last-minute gift, a new wardrobe addition, or just want to take advantage of these price tags, this is the place to do it.

But, these items aren't going to stay around forever. So start your scrolling, start your clicking, and start adding to your cart before it's too late.