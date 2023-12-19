Madonna Reveals She Was in an Induced Coma From Bacterial Infection in New Health Update

Watch : Madonna Breaks Her Silence on Recent Hospitalization

Madonna is reflecting on her recent health scare.

Six months after a serious bacterial infection landed her in the ICU, the "Material Girl" singer shared new details about the traumatic event—which included a 48-hour medically induced coma.

"There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital," Madonna explained during her Celebration Tour's Dec. 16 show in Brooklyn. "There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital."

"I don't even remember," she continued. "I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU."

After thanking her friend Shavawn, the Grammy singer added, "She saved my life."

Madonna, whose longtime manager Guy Oseary confirmed her hospitalization in June, shared that her Kabbalah teacher was among those who remained by her side in the hospital. "The only voice I heard was his," she admitted. "I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand.'"