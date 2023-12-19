Proof Rihanna Already Has Baby No. 3 on the Brain Months After Welcoming Son Riot

Watch : A$AP Rocky's Best Collab Is Raising Kids With Rihanna

Rihanna may not want to be the only girl in her world after all.

Though the multi-hyphenate—who shares sons RZA, 19 months, and Riot, 3 months, with A$AP Rocky—has done it all and then some, there is one element she jokes about not having just yet.

"So far, have daughters," Rihanna exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Launch Party Dec. 18. "I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed." (For more with Rihanna, tune into E! News tonight, Dec. 19).

But until that time comes, Rihanna has found love in imagining what her sons will do in the future.

"I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right?" the 35-year-old explained. "But it's up to them if they want to be involved. My kids might be like, ‘That's a you thing, Mom, like, keep me—I don't even want to be on camera."