Exclusive

Proof Rihanna Already Has Baby No. 3 on the Brain Months After Welcoming Son Riot

Rihanna, who shares sons RZA and Riot with A$AP Rocky, hinted at possible future family plans in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Watch: A$AP Rocky's Best Collab Is Raising Kids With Rihanna

Rihanna may not want to be the only girl in her world after all.

Though the multi-hyphenate—who shares sons RZA, 19 months, and Riot, 3 months, with A$AP Rocky—has done it all and then some, there is one element she jokes about not having just yet.

"So far, have daughters," Rihanna exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Launch Party Dec. 18. "I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed." (For more with Rihanna, tune into E! News tonight, Dec. 19).

But until that time comes, Rihanna has found love in imagining what her sons will do in the future.

"I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right?" the 35-year-old explained. "But it's up to them if they want to be involved. My kids might be like, ‘That's a you thing, Mom, like, keep me—I don't even want to be on camera."

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Romance Rewind

In fact, the FENTY x PUMA Creeper creator says her oldest son is already shying away from making onscreen appearances.

"That's how RZA acts right now," she continued. "He loves his reflection, but the minute he sees me with my phone, he's like, I'm not entertaining you. Nope, nope."

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

But she's not the only one gushing over their family as A$AP himself recently reflected on his life with the Grammy winner.

"I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children," the 35-year-old told Complex in November. "I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there, any design."

For more love on the brain, keep reading to see their oldest son RZA's cutest pics.

Instagram / Rihanna
Family Vacay

Rihanna shared this Instagram photo of her partner and their son during a family vacation to Barbados in July 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Birthday RZA

Rihanna and A$AP celebrate their first child's first birthday in May 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Just Swinging By

A$AP plays with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Dance

A$AP and RZA have fun together.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Playing With Dad

A$AP enjoys time outside with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Mirror Selfie

The fam poses for a group pic.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Learning From Dad

A$AP shaves while holding his son.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Daddy & Me

A$AP appears with baby RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Father & Son

A$AP appears with the couple's son.

Instagram
Sibling Rivalry

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," Rihanna captioned this March 2023 Instagram photo, which she shared a month after she revealed during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show that she is pregnant with her second child.

Instagram
Spot Me?

Rihanna shared this video of her son on Instagram in April 2023, writing, "Look who don't want mommy to workout."

