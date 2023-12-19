Give the Gift of Travel This Holiday Season With Rare Deals on Away Luggage

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Calling all, shoppers. This. Is. Not. A. Drill. It's very rare for Away to have a sale, but when they do, it's a big deal (pun intended). If you have some travel plans in the works, this is the best time to shop. Plus, Away's luggage makes a great gift too.
There are so many top-selling items on sale for 20% off. Whether you need a large suitcase, a carry-on, a pet carrier, or a compact crossbody bag, Away has all of your travel needs covered. Here are some E! Shopping Editor favorites from the sale.
The Best Away Luggage Deals
Away The Everyday Crossbody
A crossbody is essential for travel. You won't need to worry about carrying a bag and you can easily navigate your way through the airport. This must-have comes in 3 colors.
Away F.A.R Duffle 55L
Use the Away F.A.R Duffle 55L for a gym bag, work bag, or overnight bag. Away says it has a capacity to hold "a week's worth of gear." This lightweight bag is made from a high-strength fabric you can rely on. There are several colors on sale.
Away The Pet Carrier
Get a carrier you can rely on to transport your beloved pets. This one is sturdy, durable, and water-resistant. It even has Sherpa lining to keep your pets comfy.
Away The Carry-On
This is a lightweight carry-on bag that's built to last. It comes in many colors and the brand recommends using this for a 3-5 day trip, depending on how much you pack, of course. It comes in a ton of colors, has a TSA lock, a laundry bag, and storage pockets for organization.
A shopper said, "Love it packed for a 12 day trip to California and Hawaii with no problem rolling clothes. Travel with ease." Another person reviewed, "I LOVE my Away Carry-On. The smaller size is perfect for navigating European airports on a multi-destination trip. The built in portable charger is also a huge game changer, as I often use up a lot of my phone battery just on the cab ride to the airport. Lastly, the passcode-required lock makes me feel much more comfortable leaving my stuff in hostels when need be. "
Away The Bigger Carry-On Flex
If you want a bigger carry-on and you want flexibility, this one expandable. It's available in several colors.
An Away shopper said, "Traveled 3 weeks in Europe with just the Bigger Carry-On Flex and my trusty Away Everywhere Bag. The cobblestones and ancient streets were conquered with Away's sturdy wheels. Never had to 'flex' my bag until the last day when I did some shopping. The straps to compress the load are brilliant."
Away The Medium
If carry-on isn't gonna cut it and a large bag is too much, this Away medium-sized bag is perfection. It has enough room for 1-2 weeks worth of stuff, per the brand. It has 360 wheels, a TSA lock, pockets, and a laundry bag.
A happy shopper said, "Best luggage I've ever had! I'm a serious overpacker and my family always laughed at me for having a huge 29" suitcase for weekend trips. The Medium has solved this for me by being spacious but not a ridiculous size! It really can fit so much stuff because of the layout and compression compartment. There are other hard suitcases out there but I LOVE this one because of the layout of the inside and how stylish the outside is. You will not regret buying this luggage."
Away The Large
Go all out and just get one of the large bags. You will be prepared for anything. The inside has two compartments with an interior compression system, which means you can pack more and shop more while you travel. It comes in several colors.
A shopper reviewed, "Buy buy it's well worth. I did my research for about two months before I decided to buy any luggage. Away has the best luggage. Very durable, easy to clean, and it come with adapter for your phone when you go to different countries that's if you buy the carry on which I did . I brought a 3 piece and so happy that I did. Buy away luggage it's well worth it."
