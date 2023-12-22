These Weekend Sales Prove it's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year to Score Major Savings

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year best spent chilling with loved ones, partaking in wintry festivities, and making the most of what's left of 2024. It also happens to be the best time to shop around for some of the best deals of the year. Whether you're on the hunt for gifts for friends, family, or yourself, you'll likely be lucky enough to score major savings thanks to all of the end of year sales going on right now.

If you're not sure where to find these amazing sales, don't worry because we've rounded up a list of some of our favorites, so you can spend more time celebrating the festive season instead of scouring the internet for deals. With up to 75% off Kate Spade Outlet, up to 65% off top brands at Nordstrom Rack, and up to 60% off activewear at Gymshark, this list has sales that everyone will enjoy. So, what are you waiting for? Start shopping the best sales happening this weekend, which prove that it really is the most wonderful time of the year to score major savings.