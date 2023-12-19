Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Is Engaged to Will Bracey

Watch : Ally Brooke Teases Fifth Harmony "Is Working on Something"

Miss movin' on from the title of girlfriend.

Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke announced she and longtime boyfriend Will Bracey are engaged after the music executive popped the question while at a gallery in New York City.

"It is the best day of my life. It's wonderful, truly wonderful," the pop star told People in a Dec. 18 interview. "I had no idea. No idea. When he did it, I was just in pure shock."

Ally also shared a glimpse of Will's sweet proposal—as well as snaps of her diamond ring—on social media.

"WE HAVE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL LOVE STORY EVER TOLD," the 30-year-old excitedly wrote alongside the Dec. 19 Instagram post. "I CANNOT WAIT TO MARRY YOU."

Fellow Fifth Harmony member Dinah Jane also gushed over the news in the comments.

"abouuuuuutttt time William Bracey," she wrote. "LOVE YOU MR AND MRS BRACEY. MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN."

Ally and Will first met in 2015 when Will, now 36, became the girl group's tour manager. The two began dating later that year. And it was love at first sight for the singer.