Find Your Signature Scent at Sephora's Major Perfume Sale, Here Are 8 E! Shopping Editors Favorites

Spritzing your favorite perfume is a great way to start your day on the right note (pun intended). If you already have a signature scent, this is the best time to shop because Sephora is coming through with a rare sale. Interested in shopping, but you're not sure what to buy? The E! Insider Shop team has your back. We compiled a list of our go-to perfumes and why we love them just in time for Sephora's Fragrance for All Event.
Use the promo code FRAGRANCE20 to save 20% on your favorite, full-size fragrance (1.0 oz. or larger). If you don't love the idea of buying a scent online without ever smelling it, we get it. You can use Sephora's buy online, pick up in store option to experience the aroma for yourself before taking it home.
If you're cutting it close with your holiday plans and you still have a lot of shopping to do, use the promo code GETGIFTS at checkout for free same day delivery.
Warm & Spicy Perfumes— Glossier You Eau de Parfum & Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
Glossier You Eau de Parfum
"I know everybody and their mother has this perfume by now, but that's because it's just that good! It's the ultimate 'your scent but better' fragrance that's warm and musky yet powdery and bright." — Alexa
This fragrance has 192K+ Sephora Loves.
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
"I absolutely adore the Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum for its intoxicating blend of notes, including coffee, vanilla, and jasmine, which create a captivating and sensual aroma. It's my ultimate go-to for a night out as its alluring and long-lasting fragrance perfectly complements the evening vibes. Plus, its luxurious packaging and enchanting scent make it a flawless choice as a gift for anyone seeking a sophisticated scent." — Ashley
This fragrance has 326.6K+ Sephora Loves.
Floral Perfumes— Dior J'adore, Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb, and Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum
"If you want 'you smell amazing' compliments everywhere you go, then this is the scent for you. It's the most refreshing, subtle floral aroma that you will want it with you at all times just so you can freshen up. It's that boost of confidence you need and that mood lifter whenever you need a pick-me-up. This intoxicating, floral scent will be your new go-to."— Marenah
It has 257.5K+ Sephora Loves.
Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum
"To me, Dior perfumes always have a classic, elegant scent. And the J'adore Eau de Parfum has a subtle, light, floral. I don't like perfumes that are too strong or overpowering, which is why I'm a fan of Dior's J'adore Eau de Parfum. It has a subtle, light, floral scent and, like most other Dior perfumes, makes you feel classy and elegant when you wear it." — Megan
This scent has 106.2K+ Sephora Loves.
Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum
"I received a travel size spray of this Prada Paradoxe perfume as a Christmas present last year, and I've never looked back since. Floral fragrances are tricky because they can easily cross over into being too overpowering or smelling powdery, but this one is not one of them. It's sweet, fresh, and intense yet subtle, and it has incredible staying power that lasts longer than any other fragrance I've tried, both from other luxury brands and more affordable, internet-fave dupes. It's also the fragrance that always receives the most compliments from both strangers and friends whenever I wear it, leaving a memorable impression every time around – and that's exactly what you want in a signature scent. Truly, this perfume is one that's 100% worth splurging on (I literally bought a full-size bottle the other day as a Christmas gift to myself this year)." — Jenny
Fresh Perfumes— Jo Malone London Blackberry & Bay Cologne and Maison Margiela REPLICA Beach Walk
Jo Malone London Blackberry & Bay Cologne
"I've been consistently using Jo Malone fragrances for over five years now, and Blackberry & Bay has become my absolute favorite to wear on the daily. It's a fresh and sophisticated scent with notes of blackberry mixed with cedarwood, and isn't too potent for being a cologne, meaning you can build up its scent with as many spritzes as you want!" — Camila
This perfume has 21.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Maison Margiela REPLICA Beach Walk
"I love anything coconut-based, and Replica makes it so much better by adding hints of ylang ylang, bergamot, and white musk that really evokes that sunkissed, salty-air feel you can only find at the beach." — Alexa
This pick has 126.3K+ Sephora Loves.
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume
"I'm so obsessed with it because it's not overly fragrant or sweet, plus it adds shine to your hair. I only have to use two spritz and the bottle lasts forever." — Demi
Demi's pick is currently sold out, but set an in-stock alert if you want a notification when it's back at Sephora.
Is Sephora's Fragrance for All Event in-store or online?
The Sephora perfume deals are available at the physical stores and when you shop at the Sephora website. Use the code FRAGRANCE20 at checkout to save 20%.
How much is Sephora shipping?
- Use the code GETGIFTS to get FREE same-day shipping.
- Gift cards and eGift cards always ship for free.
- Standard 1-3 day shipping is free at Sephora for Beauty Insiders, no minimum purchase. If you're not a Beauty Insider, shipping is free with $50+ orders.
- If you're a guest and your order is less than $50, you can opt for $6.95 USPS Priority, Guarantee 1 Business Day for $16.95, Guarantee 2 Business Day for $10.95.
Will Sephora orders arrive by Christmas?
Use the promo code GETGIFTS to receive free same day shipping from Sephora. You can also choose the shop online and pick up your purchase at a local store. Standard shipping takes 1-3 shipping days, but you can upgrade if you prefer faster shipping.
What are the most best floral fragrances?
Sephora has 304+ floral perfumes. Three top-sellers include Juliette Has a Gun Musc Invisible, Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum, and Burberry Her Eau de Parfum.
What are the most best fresh perfumes?
Sephora has 134+ fresh perfumes. Three top-sellers include Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet, Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Toilette, and Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette.
What are the most best warm & spicy perfumes?
Sephora has 161+ warm & spicy perfumes. Three top-sellers include Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum, Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum, and Glossier You Eau de Parfum.
What are the most best woody & earthy perfumes?
Sephora has 103+ woody & earthy perfumes. Three top-sellers include Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, Kayali Vanilla | 28, and Tom Ford F*cking Fabulous.
What are the best clean perfumes?
Sephora has 154+ clean perfumes. Three top-sellers include PHLUR Missing Person Eau de Parfum, LoveShackFancy Forever In Love Eau de Parfum, and The 7 Virtues
Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum.
How much does it cost to be a Sephora Beauty Insider?
It doesn't cost any money to be a Beauty Insider. Sephora Shoppers earn one point for every $1 spent.
What benefits do you get as a Sephora Beauty Insider?
Beauty Insiders get free shipping on every order (no order minimum), Beauty Insider Cash to apply toward future purchases, end-of-year discounts, exclusive access to sales, and point multiplier events among other benefits.
