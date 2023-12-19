Trisha Yearwood's New Bangin' Haircut Will Inspire Your Holiday Look

Trisha Yearwood is back home again with a new version of an old look.
The country music star recently debuted straight across bangs, serving up a reminder of the classic hairstyle Trisha rocked back in the '90s.
"Closing out Vegas ‘23 with a bang!" the 59-year-old quipped in the caption of her Dec. 18 Instagram post, which featured a before and after of her new cut. "Special thanks to @goodwillglendastyle for the gorgeous blonde balayage, Ray @wynnlasvegas Salon for the bangin' haircut, and @lypservice for the glam. Those red lips tho! Merry Christmas, and love one another!"
Beyond her caption, Trisha proved she's in love with her new blonder 'do with a big smile as she posed for a full body shot, rocking leather pants and a velvet pink top, as well as a close up, which allowed her bangs to take center stage.
And while the Grammy winner has rocked face-framing pieces in recent years, these full bangs are a throwback to the look Trisha favored towards the beginning of her career.
In fact for her self-titled debut album, released in 1991, Trisha can be seen on the album cover with a permed-out version of her current style.
And Trisha isn't the only celeb to end the year with a dramatic new look. Kate Beckinsale, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian's son Saint West all recently switched up their locks with styles that beg the thought, "Maybe blondes really do have more fun," while fellow musician Kelly Clarkson also decided to bring bangs back.
For more of celebrities' most dramatic hair transformations, keep reading.