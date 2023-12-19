Trisha Yearwood's New Bangin' Haircut Will Inspire Your Holiday Look

Watch : Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Reveal Secrets to Their Long Marriage

Trisha Yearwood is back home again with a new version of an old look.

The country music star recently debuted straight across bangs, serving up a reminder of the classic hairstyle Trisha rocked back in the '90s.

"Closing out Vegas ‘23 with a bang!" the 59-year-old quipped in the caption of her Dec. 18 Instagram post, which featured a before and after of her new cut. "Special thanks to @goodwillglendastyle for the gorgeous blonde balayage, Ray @wynnlasvegas Salon for the bangin' haircut, and @lypservice for the glam. Those red lips tho! Merry Christmas, and love one another!"

Beyond her caption, Trisha proved she's in love with her new blonder 'do with a big smile as she posed for a full body shot, rocking leather pants and a velvet pink top, as well as a close up, which allowed her bangs to take center stage.

And while the Grammy winner has rocked face-framing pieces in recent years, these full bangs are a throwback to the look Trisha favored towards the beginning of her career.