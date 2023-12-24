And These Are Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige's Cutest Pics

Watch : Ryan Seacrest Named New Wheel of Fortune Host

We'd like to buy two vowels to look back on this love story.

Ryan Seacrest wears many hats—including his longtime gig as the emcee of American Idol and soon he'll be taking over Wheel of Fortune hosting duties from the retiring Pat Sajak in the new year—and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige is always there to support him.

Along with cheering him on at the Oscars, Paige penned a sweet message to Seacrest, who turned 49 on Dec. 24, ahead of his departure from his daytime chair alongside Kelly Ripa at Live!

"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," she wrote on Instagram in April. "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others."

She added, "I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment."