And These Are Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige's Cutest Pics

Ryan Seacrest, who turned 49 on Dec. 24, and Aubrey Paige have been dating since 2021 and have traveled the world together, matching outfits sometimes included.

We'd like to buy two vowels to look back on this love story.

Ryan Seacrest wears many hats—including his longtime gig as the emcee of American Idol and soon he'll be taking over Wheel of Fortune hosting duties from the retiring Pat Sajak in the new year—and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige is always there to support him.

Along with cheering him on at the Oscars, Paige penned a sweet message to Seacrest, who turned 49 on Dec. 24, ahead of his departure from his daytime chair alongside Kelly Ripa at Live!

"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," she wrote on Instagram in April. "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others."

She added, "I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment."

photos
American Idol: Where Are They Now?

As for whether or not he'll ever take on the adventure of parenthood?

"Well, I'm trying to get feedback on how I would do," the media mogul told E! News at Children's Hospital of Orange County in California in May. "Spending time with these kids and spending time with my niece is definitely something that I love. You know, I have a very close family, a very tight family, so I love family. So, I guess we'll see." 

Meanwhile, since meeting in 2021 and making their red carpet debut as a couple the following year, Paige has offered glimpses into their life together. From sharing vacation snaps and PDA pics to uploading images of their coordinating outfits and dinners together, the 26-year-old has captured many sweet moments with Seacrest.

Look back on Seacrest and Paige's cutest pics:

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

Aubrey shared photos from their summer adventures in August 2023, writing, "A summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights."

Instagram
New Year's Eve 2021

Aubrey rang in 2022 with a look back at their year of romance. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she wrote on Instagram. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

Instagram
Stamp of Approval

In April 2022, Kelly Ripa gave a glowing review of former co-host Ryan's new relationship. 

"We're all happy you're here," Kelly said on Live while recalling a conversation that she had with Aubrey, "and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody." She added to Ryan, "If you two breakup I'm going into seclusion. I am so fond of her." 

Instagram
Wining and Dining

"Finer than wine," Aubrey captioned this shot in May 2022. "Happy Friday friends! Wishing everyone a relaxing weekend full of great food and even better company."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Red Carpet Debut

They made their red carpet debut at the Halftime premiere in New York in June 2022.

Gotham/GC Images
Big Apple Outing

The TV star and the model took a stroll in NYC in October 2022.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

She got dolled up in a glitzy ensemble for a date night with Ryan during New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

Instagram
Valentine's Day 2023

She showed off several photos with "mi amor" for Valentine's Day 2023.

Instagram
Seeing Stripes

In one photo, the couple color-coordinated in matching zebra suits.

Instagram
Jetsetters

As Aubrey wrote, "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime."

Instagram
Digging In

"Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures," she continued. "Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

Instagram
Sealed With a Kiss

The couple put their love on display in a sweet PDA snap.

Instagram
Anchors Up

They set sail on a seaside vacation.

Instagram
Beach Selfie

The pair posed for a pic while enjoying some time on the shore.

Instagram
Matchy-Matchy

They twinned down to the baseball caps and sunglasses.

Instagram
Road Trippin'

Aubrey captured one of their road trip adventures on camera.

