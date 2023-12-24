And These Are Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige's Cutest Pics

We'd like to buy two vowels to look back on this love story.
Ryan Seacrest wears many hats—including his longtime gig as the emcee of American Idol and soon he'll be taking over Wheel of Fortune hosting duties from the retiring Pat Sajak in the new year—and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige is always there to support him.
Along with cheering him on at the Oscars, Paige penned a sweet message to Seacrest, who turned 49 on Dec. 24, ahead of his departure from his daytime chair alongside Kelly Ripa at Live!
"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," she wrote on Instagram in April. "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others."
She added, "I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment."
As for whether or not he'll ever take on the adventure of parenthood?
"Well, I'm trying to get feedback on how I would do," the media mogul told E! News at Children's Hospital of Orange County in California in May. "Spending time with these kids and spending time with my niece is definitely something that I love. You know, I have a very close family, a very tight family, so I love family. So, I guess we'll see."
Meanwhile, since meeting in 2021 and making their red carpet debut as a couple the following year, Paige has offered glimpses into their life together. From sharing vacation snaps and PDA pics to uploading images of their coordinating outfits and dinners together, the 26-year-old has captured many sweet moments with Seacrest.
