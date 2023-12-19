Demi Lovato's Mom Reacts to Her Engagement to Jutes

Demi Lovato is exactly where she's supposed to be, and her mom is here for it.
Dianna De La Garza shared her excitement for the "Cool for the Summer" singer's engagement to fellow musician Jordan "Jutes" Lute in a sweet carousel of photos with the couple.
"Congratulations, @ddlovato and @jutesmusic on your engagement," she wrote alongside the Dec. 18 Instagram post. "Demi -HAPPY looks so beautiful on you."
"Jordan," she continued. "You've been a big part of this family for awhile now but THANK YOU for making it official. You're stuck with us now!!"
And the pair couldn't help but send the love right back to Dianna.
"Aww thank you momma!!" Demi replied. "I love you so much!!!"
Meanwhile, Jutes proved his adoration for the Lovato family is brighter than neon lights as he commented, "i ain't goin no where!! love u!"
The couple, who made their relationship public just over a year ago, got engaged on Dec. 16 before celebrating the news at a restaurant with their loved ones.
And the Camp Rock star, who met Jutes in the studio while he helped cowrite one of her singles, couldn't be happier in her relationship.
"It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with," the 31-year-old shared on the Dec. 7 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It's just so special."
Demi—who called off her engagement to Max Ehrich in 2020—couldn't help but gush over Jutest in a heartwarming post for his 32nd birthday.
"I couldn't be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self," she wrote on Instagram on March 28. "I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together."
And he made sure to do the same on Demi's 31st.
"happy birthday to my best friend," he captioned the Aug. 20 post. "you're obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. but more importantly you're weird af and u make me cry laughing."
