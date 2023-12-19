Demi Lovato's Mom Reacts to Her Engagement to Jutes

Watch : Demi Lovato and Jutes Are Engaged!

Demi Lovato is exactly where she's supposed to be, and her mom is here for it.

Dianna De La Garza shared her excitement for the "Cool for the Summer" singer's engagement to fellow musician Jordan "Jutes" Lute in a sweet carousel of photos with the couple.

"Congratulations, @ddlovato and @jutesmusic on your engagement," she wrote alongside the Dec. 18 Instagram post. "Demi -HAPPY looks so beautiful on you."

"Jordan," she continued. "You've been a big part of this family for awhile now but THANK YOU for making it official. You're stuck with us now!!"

And the pair couldn't help but send the love right back to Dianna.

"Aww thank you momma!!" Demi replied. "I love you so much!!!"

Meanwhile, Jutes proved his adoration for the Lovato family is brighter than neon lights as he commented, "i ain't goin no where!! love u!"

The couple, who made their relationship public just over a year ago, got engaged on Dec. 16 before celebrating the news at a restaurant with their loved ones.