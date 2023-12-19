Teddi Mellencamp Shares Next Step in Cancer Battle After Unsuccessful Immunotherapy

Watch : Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Surgery After Melanoma Diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing a tearful update on her cancer battle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently opened up about her unsuccessful immunotherapy treatment.

"Just had a big old cry," the 42-year-old told her followers in an Instagram story posted on Dec. 18. "Got the call from my doctor that the immunotherapy did not work, was not successful."

The Two Ts in A Pod co-host went on to weigh her future options.

"I can either do a big skin graph of my stomach or my arm but it's a very long recovery," she continued. "Or I can go in and get another wide excision surgery on Dec. 26 and they'll have a plastic surgeon come to because it's such a big area, and then just keep getting my checks every three months."

Although the television personality was visibly upset by the news, she ended her message on a positive note. "So, that's where we are," she added. "Get your skin checked folks."