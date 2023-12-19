Kendall Jenner Steps Out With Justin Bieber and Friends in Aspen Amid Bad Bunny Breakup

Watch : Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny SPLIT

Kendall Jenner is hitting the slopes as a single woman.

Amid her breakup from Bad Bunny, the Kardashians star was seen hanging out during a getaway in Aspen, Colorado, with her group of friends including close pal Justin Bieber.

For the daytime outing on Dec. 17, the model wore a grey knot fair isle sweater and black pants, completing her look with a pair of dark sunglasses. As for the "Yummy" singer, who is in Colorado with wife Hailey Bieber, Justin stepped out wearing a patterned puffer jacket paired with black pants and black boots.

The frosty trip comes as multiple outlets confirmed Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29, called it quits nine months after the couple first sparked romance rumors.

Speculation of a split began in recent weeks after fans noticed that the pair appeared to be spending time apart. In fact, prior to their breakup news, they hadn't been photographed together since late October, which is around the time that Kendall was front and center to support the "I Like It" rapper for his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in New York City.