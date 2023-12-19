Norman Lear's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Details surrounding Norman Lear's cause of death have been confirmed.

Two weeks after the legendary television producer died at the age of 101, his cause of death has been attributed to cardiac arrest, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ. More specifically, the document, per the outlet, also lists congestive heart failure as an underlying cause of death.

Lear's family previously confirmed the acclaimed screenwriter and producer passed away while surrounded by loved ones on Dec. 5.

"Norman lived a life in awe of the world around him," his family shared in a statement posted to his official Instagram page Dec. 6. "He marveled at his cup of coffee every morning, the shape of the tree outside his window, and the sounds of beautiful music."

They continued, "But it was people—those he just met and those he knew for decades—who kept his mind and heart forever young. As we celebrate his legacy and reflect on the next chapter of life without him, we would like to thank everyone for all the love and support."