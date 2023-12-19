Hannah Godwin Shares Why Her First Christmas a Newlywed Is “So Special” and Last-Minute Gift Ideas

We interviewed Hannah Godwin because we think you'll like her picks. Setty is Hannah's app. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Bachelor in Paradise alum Hannah Godwin has a lot to celebrate this year. It's her first holiday season since she married Dylan Barbour in August 2023 and they're making the most of this meaningful time. Hannah shared, "Decorating our house for the holidays as newlyweds has been so special this year. We've been starting some fun new traditions that we'll continue with our families forever, like taking cheesy department store photos for our holiday cards!"
Hannah is documenting these holiday memories with her photo editing app, Setty. She also shared her Christmas gift ideas with E! readers looking for some shopping inspo. Her gift picks include a $20 Sephora favorite, newlywed essentials, and TikTok-famous finds.
Hannah Godwin's Stocking Stuffer Ideas
Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly Non-Sticky Gloss
"Recently, I've been obsessed with Tower 28 lip gloss and I will absolutely be putting it in my mom and mother-in-law's stockings this year."
Hannah's pick is a customer favorite with 726.6K+ Sephora Loves and there are many versatile shades to choose from.
Hannah Godwin's Under $30 Gift Ideas
Jo Malone London Cologne Discovery Set
"Jo Malone has the cutest perfume discovery kit! I love that it feels luxurious without breaking the bank!"
Hannah's pick has 5 of Jo Malone's most popular scents: Wood Sage & Sea Salt, English Pear & Freesia, Peony & Blush Suede, Wild Bluebell, Nectarine Blossom & Honey. The set is a customer favorite with 65.7K+ Sephora Loves.
Hannah Godwin's Last-Minute Gift Ideas
Cukbless Stemless Wine Glass Set of 4
"Cocktail or wine glasses are always such a great go to. Amazon has such a good selection from classic to more artistic styles that can match anyone's space! Wrap a cute little bow around them to dress them up and you have the perfect gift."
This set has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hannah Godwin's Newlywed Gift Ideas
Williams Sonoma Newlywed Boxed Set
"Dylan and I were so excited to be in our home and cooking together once we got back from our wedding and honeymoon. I love this newlywed cookbook and hosting set so you can find your favorite recipes and spend quality time enjoying the little things with one another."
Two volume boxed set includes Newlywed Cookbook and Newlywed Entertaining, which you can also purchase individually at Amazon.
Hannah Godwin's Holiday Photo Must-Have
Setty App
"This is the season when I find myself capturing the most memories! Setty is perfect to edit these photos and enhance your everyday moments. I'm currently obsessed with making my iPhone photos look like film so they have that vintage, childhood album feel. It just makes everything feel so nostalgic this holiday season- without needing to spend a bunch of money on disposables! If you use this link you can get 15% off a year subscription to Setty Pro!"
Hannah Godwin's TikTok-Inspired Gift Ideas
Shark Beauty Shark FlexStyle Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler for Straight & Wavy Hair
"I love giving myself at-home blowouts and the Shark FlexStyle has been such a game changer. The quality is amazing and it has so many cute color options!"
Hannah's TikTok find is a popular product with 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 56.3K+ Sephora Loves.
