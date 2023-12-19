Hannah Godwin Shares Why Her First Christmas a Newlywed Is “So Special” and Last-Minute Gift Ideas

We interviewed Hannah Godwin because we think you'll like her picks. Setty is Hannah's app. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Hannah Godwin has a lot to celebrate this year. It's her first holiday season since she married Dylan Barbour in August 2023 and they're making the most of this meaningful time. Hannah shared, "Decorating our house for the holidays as newlyweds has been so special this year. We've been starting some fun new traditions that we'll continue with our families forever, like taking cheesy department store photos for our holiday cards!"

Hannah is documenting these holiday memories with her photo editing app, Setty. She also shared her Christmas gift ideas with E! readers looking for some shopping inspo. Her gift picks include a $20 Sephora favorite, newlywed essentials, and TikTok-famous finds.