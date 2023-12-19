Nordstrom Rack has Amazing Gifts up to 90% off That Will Arrive Before Santa Does

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Somewhere in the North Pole, Santa's elves are making the final push to tinker away and assemble toys for all the children on the nice list. Meanwhile, you've been similarly busy, shopping left and right for the perfect gifts to show your loved ones how much they mean to you, from your parents and teachers to your partners, fur babies and, yes, even your siblings, a.k.a. your lifelong frenemy. We're less than a week away from Christmas, and if that exciting thought is instead a source of stress from not having finished your gift shopping list, we're here to help.
As it turns out, Nordstrom Rack is giving us last-minute shoppers quite the gift this year. According to the site, if you order by 9am PT on December 20, Nordstrom Rack will make sure to get your order to you in time for Christmas with expedited shipping. But that's not all, because the retailer is also having incredible deals in its Holiday Gift Shop. We're talking savings up to 90% off on top-rated brands like UGG, Madewell, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Barefoot Dreams, Cole Haan — the list goes on and on.
While we could spend all day talking about how amazing these deals are and how great these gift ideas are for checking everyone off your list, it's easier (and faster) to see & shop it for yourself. So, right this way for some holly jolly savings!
Madewell Donegal Lawson Crop Sweater
A cozy, versatile sweater is a solid gift choice that's sure to please. Designed with flecked cotton, hemp, and silk, this Madewell crop sweater is chic, practical, and 49% off.
Kate Spade New York Payton Colorblock Dome Crossbody Bag
Refresh your favorite fashionista's wardrobe with this cute colorblock crossbody bag. In addition to an adjustable carrying strap, this stylish bag is equipped with multiple pockets for easy organization and a top zip-around closure so your essentials stay secured.
Cole Haan 55mm Vintage Round Sunglasses
The perfect balance of vintage and modern style, these practical rounded sunglasses will be the present your loved one starts using right out of the box. They're built from a lightweight material with a smooth matte finish, and the polarized lenses provide reliable sun protection, reduce glare, and increase visual clarity, according to the brand.
GV2 Ravenna Swiss Diamond Bracelet Watch
Give your loved one the gift of a lifetime without costing your wallet a lifetime by saving 90% on this timeless (pun fully intended) bracelet watch. The Swiss-made watch features a diamond bezel design, along with an anti-reflective sapphire crystal face and a deployant clasp closure.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Stripe Throw Blanket
Given that it's fully cozy season and we still have quite a few cold months ahead of us, this Barefoot Dreams throw blanket is a thoughtful gift that your recipient is sure to put to good use. Made from microfiber material, this blanket is extra soft, cozy, plush — oh, and machine-washable.
Philosophy Snow Angel Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
Philosophy's holiday shower gels have amassed a pretty devoted following over the years, and Snow Angel is one of the most popular scents in the lineup year after year — for good reason. The three-in-one shampoo, shower gel & bubble bath formula is infused with apple, fresh orange, sugared musk and soft sandalwood, all of which come together to create an absolutely heavenly aromatherapy experience.
Cuddl Duds Terry Assorted 3-Pack Christmas Crew Socks
If you're scrambling to find last-minute stocking stuffers for everyone on your nice list, spread some adorable holiday cheer with these assorted Christmas socks! Knit from soft and stretchy terry, these socks are sure to bring an element of rustic charm to the table and a bright smile to your giftee's face.
KISS All-in-One Professional Power File & Nail Dryer
Getting a regular mani-pedi, as fun as it is, can run up quite the bill. If your giftee loves getting their nails done but isn't as excited about the associated costs, bring the nail salon to them with this all-in-one nail care kit, featuring a power file with twelve interchangeable attachments and a nail dryer.
Sorel Brex Waterproof Leather & Faux Shearling Boot
If your giftee loves having the best of both worlds (chic and cozy), these Sorel boots will make you a shoe-in for winning "best gifter" this year. Made from waterproof leather and cozy faux shearling upper with a bold, chuny heel and platform, these boots were made for stompin' and struttin' to your heart's content.
Free People Harriett Hooded Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Bold and sleek, this edgy moto jacket is made from faux leather and designed with golden hardware and a knit hood. In other words, it's perfect for the fashionistas who aren't afraid to make a bit of a statement and turn some heads wherever they go.
NEST Orange Blossom Reed Diffuser
This orange blossom reed diffuser combines the scent of orange blossom, orchid, tiare flower, and freesia with tangerine, lemon, and musk to create an exquisite scent that is just about music to our ears (or our noses?). NEST diffusers and fragrances have quite the following among shoppers, and they don't often go on sale — in other words, this is your sign to grab an extra or two as a gift to yourself!
MAC Cosmetics Winter’s Kiss Mini Lip Set $30 Value
This mini lip set from MAC Cosmetics is a wishlist-worthy stocking stuffer for your fave beauty aficionado. It includes a mini Retro Matte Lipstick and mini Lipglass in Clear, both of which can be used together, on their own, or mixed with other fave lip products.
Design History Drop Shoulder Cashmere Sweater
Cashmere sweaters may just be one of the best holiday gifts — ever. They're unbelievably cozy & soft, which is already a win-win situation. Design History took it one step further by making its cashmere sweater oh-so-chic, featuring dropped shoulders for added breathability and comfort. Did we mention that it's currently 70% off, or that it also comes in four different colors?
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Intense Eau de Parfum
Daisy by Marc Jacobs is an iconic perfume in its own right, but Daisy Eau So Intense offers a vibrant, deeper twist that's simply enchanting. The fragrance features top notes of pear, strawberry, and bergamot; middle notes of jasmine, rosebuds, and honey; and base notes of benzoin, moss, and vanilla. Like we said, enchanting.
UGG Ribbed Oversized Knit Scarf
If your loved one is in need of some extra warmth this winter, this UGG scarf will keep them cozy on even the chilliest of days. The luxe ribbing textures and charcoal color add the perfect finishing touch to any outfit, so your giftee stays looking their best while feeling like they're being wrapped in warm hug all day long.
