Nordstrom Rack has Amazing Gifts up to 90% off That Will Arrive Before Santa Does

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Somewhere in the North Pole, Santa's elves are making the final push to tinker away and assemble toys for all the children on the nice list. Meanwhile, you've been similarly busy, shopping left and right for the perfect gifts to show your loved ones how much they mean to you, from your parents and teachers to your partners, fur babies and, yes, even your siblings, a.k.a. your lifelong frenemy. We're less than a week away from Christmas, and if that exciting thought is instead a source of stress from not having finished your gift shopping list, we're here to help.

As it turns out, Nordstrom Rack is giving us last-minute shoppers quite the gift this year. According to the site, if you order by 9am PT on December 20, Nordstrom Rack will make sure to get your order to you in time for Christmas with expedited shipping. But that's not all, because the retailer is also having incredible deals in its Holiday Gift Shop. We're talking savings up to 90% off on top-rated brands like UGG, Madewell, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Barefoot Dreams, Cole Haan — the list goes on and on.

While we could spend all day talking about how amazing these deals are and how great these gift ideas are for checking everyone off your list, it's easier (and faster) to see & shop it for yourself. So, right this way for some holly jolly savings!