Marvel Drops Jonathan Majors After Guilty Verdict in Assault Case

Jonathan Majors GUILTY of Assault and Harassment

Jonathan Majors' journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over.

The studio is not moving forward with the actor—who played Kang the Conqueror—after he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment Dec. 18, a Marvel rep told Deadline. A source close to the situation confirmed to E! News that they parted ways.

Majors played the supervillain in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and appeared in seasons one and two of Loki. He was slated to return in 2026's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel has not shared who may replace Majors in the role.

On Dec. 18, a jury found the Creed III star guilty on two counts in his domestic violence case, according to NBC News. He was found not guilty on one count of assault in third degree and one count of aggravated harassment.

The charges are connected to an alleged incident with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March 2023. At the time, the pair were riding in a town car in New York when Jabbari said Majors received a message from another woman, per NBC News. Prosecutors said the text read, "Wish I was kissing you right now."