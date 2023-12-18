Marvel Drops Jonathan Majors After Guilty Verdict in Assault Case

Jonathan Majors' journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over.
The studio is not moving forward with the actor—who played Kang the Conqueror—after he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment Dec. 18, a Marvel rep told Deadline. A source close to the situation confirmed to E! News that they parted ways.
Majors played the supervillain in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and appeared in seasons one and two of Loki. He was slated to return in 2026's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.
Marvel has not shared who may replace Majors in the role.
On Dec. 18, a jury found the Creed III star guilty on two counts in his domestic violence case, according to NBC News. He was found not guilty on one count of assault in third degree and one count of aggravated harassment.
The charges are connected to an alleged incident with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March 2023. At the time, the pair were riding in a town car in New York when Jabbari said Majors received a message from another woman, per NBC News. Prosecutors said the text read, "Wish I was kissing you right now."
The dancer tried to grab his phone, but Majors allegedly pulled her finger, twisted her arm and hit her face, according to prosecutors. The couple stopped the car and got out, but Majors allegedly threw her back inside.
Police later responded to a 9-1-1 call from inside a New York City apartment, a NYPD spokesperson told E! News at the time.
"A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female," the spokesperson said in March. "The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."
Following the verdict, Majors' lawyer continued to maintain his innocence.
"Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months," his attorney Priya Chaudhry said in part in a statement to The Daily Beast. "Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name."
(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)