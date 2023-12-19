Best Clutter-Free Gifts for the People Who Don't Want More Stuff Around

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As the holidays approach, the last ones on your list are usually the hardest people to buy for. And, they might be so tricky because they tell you they don't want anything or mention that they're opposed to a lot of stuff around so they don't need anything. While that does narrow down what you can get them, it doesn't eliminate all options. In fact, something that's consumable, experience-driven or practical, might be just the thing that they'll love. To help narrow down your options, I've scoured the Internet to bring you the best clutter-free gifts.
There are the gifts that can be used, enjoyed, and then they're done – from raw honey and chocolate bonbons from Oprah's Favorite Things List, to goat milk soap and a donut scented candle from a brand recommended by Tiffani Thiessen. Then there are the gifts that involve an experience, like an annual pass to the National Parks or a year-long Amazon Prime membership. And the gifts that are just so practical, like a lightweight sunblock or portable phone charger, that no one can resist them.
So keep on scrolling for the clutter-free gifts that your minimalist loved one is guaranteed to use. But, don't wait, if you want these items before Christmas, you must add to cart now!
Vesta Chocolate - Limited Edition Amethyst Holiday Bean-to-Jewel Bonbons - 12 Pieces
These yummy Vesta chocolates are from a small business featured in Oprah's Favorite Things. They're crafted from homemade, small-batch craft chocolate and salted caramel in one delicious bonbon. And they won't clutter your loved one's home, because they're sure to be eaten so quickly.
The Firecracker
A fresh bouquet of flowers is the perfect consumable gift. Your loved one can enjoy them and then throw them out when they're done. This beautiful mix of orange roses, blue thistle and golden craspedia can brighten any winter day. You can send it with a vase or not, and UrbanStems delivers to 10 major cities.
Strongwater Old Fashioned Mix
Another great consumable gift for the person who loves a strong Old Fashioned, is this cocktail syrup. It's made of organic cherries and fresh orange peel, crafted with a blend of cinnamon, clove, cardamom, and bitter herbs. This fan reported, "It is absolutely terrific. It allows me to make great tasting Old Fashions, Manhattans, and Rob Roys quick and simply."
Bones Coffee Company Apple Cider Donut Ground Coffee Beans
The coffee lover in your life won't mind this festive apple cider donut flavored coffee taking up space in their kitchen. The coffee is a medium roast that's been artisan roasted in small batches, and the bag comes already ground. There are also 124 other flavor options like spiced caramel pear and dark chocolate in whole bean and ground varieties.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
If you're gifting this this wildly popular Laneige lip sleeping mask to someone who always has chapped lips, it's sure to be used immediately. I apply this mask nightly and got immediate results. My lips have never felt so soft and moisturized.
Luxury Flake Sea Salt and Fleur De Sel Gift Set
A fine salt can elevate any home cook's creations. This gift set features a luxury flake sea salt and a fleur de sel from France that's harvested from the delicate surface layer of salt marshes. It even comes with a gold seasoning spoon and recipes for the unique salts. It's also another Oprah pick, so you know it's good.
The Favorite Royal Riviera Pears
No one can resist a gift of nine juicy pears from Harry & David. They're handpicked and arrive in perfect condition (someone gifted me these last year and they were pristine on arrival). Plus, they're best enjoyed within 10 days, so they won't add to the clutter.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
With over 49,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this viral snail mucin is the "it" beauty product of the season (and we've been talking about it for a while). Not only does it repair and soothe skin, it also moisturizes and can help skin look healthier.
Harney & Sons Hot Cinnamon Spice Tea Tin
Any tea lover will appreciate this tin of warm cinnamon spice tea. It's a black tea with orange and sweet clove and one fan referred to it as "a sensory delight."
thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
With this pillow spray, your loved one may fall asleep faster and possibly wake up feeling more refreshed. Just spritz on your pillow before bed and the blend of lavender, chamomile and vetivert will calm and soothe. It also comes with over 13,000 5-star Amazon reviews, leaving one shopper to note, "As soon as I smell it, I want to lay down."
America the Beautiful National Park Pass
For the friend or loved one who loves the outdoors, the America the Beautiful National Park Pass is a slam dunk gift. It's good for one year and admits the pass owner and passengers in a non-commercial vehicle into any federal recreation site for free. One reviewer raved, "This is definitely worth the money."
Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Raw Wildflower + Blueberry Honey Gift Set
Another pick from Oprah's Favorite Things List is this two-pack of delicious wildflower and wildflower with blueberry raw honey. It comes from a family farm in New Jersey, and they proudly refer to themselves as "honey snobs." The honey is also packed with naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and amino acids.
“Drizzle” & “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil
This two-pack of extra virgin olive oil features one for drizzling and one for sizzling. The drizzling oil has a punchier flavor for adding the finishing touch to a dish and the sizzling oil has a mellower flavor for cooking everyday. Both are fresh and come in easy-to-squeeze bottles.
Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Ultimate Grilling Spice Set
The grillmaster in your life can't help but appreciate this grilling spice set. It includes 20 spices, rubs, and seasonings like smoky bourbon to apple whiskey habanero, and can pair with a variety of proteins, like eggs, meat, chicken, and more.
TRUFF Hot Sauce 4-Pack Mini Set
If you're buying a gift for the person who always wants their food to have a little kick, these truffle-infused, E! approved sauces are a no brainer. They add a bold punch to burgers, chicken, avocado toast -- the list goes on. And since they come in a mini size, they're perfect for storing in your bag.
Sweet To Be Kind Bar Soap Set of 8
Recommended by Tiffani Thiessen, this set of eight goat milk soaps is sure to delight anyone. It features a variety of options, like honeyed grapefruit, lemon, vanilla, lavender, and more. They're so creamy and just melt into your skin.
Prime Membership
Why not gift an annual membership to Amazon Prime? You get same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery on millions of items, discounts, free shipping, Prime Video, and more. Best of all, it doesn't add clutter and will definitely be used everyday.
MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 50 Sunscreen
Everyone should wear sunblock everyday, especially in the winter. And this MDSolarSciences' Mineral Creme is the sunscreen your loved one will love. I use this daily and it applies like a luxe, creamy moisturizer with a matte finish, so it doesn't look like you're wearing sunscreen. It can be worn over or under makeup and it's water-resistant.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
Everyone and anyone can appreciate a handy phone charger. This portable charger is lightweight, compact, and ideal for iPhones. One reviewer noted, "perfect for purse, not too heavy or too big, and works when phone is nearly dead."
Donut Worry Be Happy Candle
Another brand recommended by Tiffani Thiessen, this Candier candle will bring a smile to anyone's face. The yummy candle smells like strawberry, cream donut, citrus, sugar, and vanilla, has a burning time of 60+ hours, and even features a sprinkled donut decoration on the top. One reviewer reported, "This thing legit smells like donuts."
It's hard to go wrong with a practical gift. Check out these useful gifts that anyone would be pleased to get for the holidays.