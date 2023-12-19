Best Clutter-Free Gifts for the People Who Don't Want More Stuff Around

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As the holidays approach, the last ones on your list are usually the hardest people to buy for. And, they might be so tricky because they tell you they don't want anything or mention that they're opposed to a lot of stuff around so they don't need anything. While that does narrow down what you can get them, it doesn't eliminate all options. In fact, something that's consumable, experience-driven or practical, might be just the thing that they'll love. To help narrow down your options, I've scoured the Internet to bring you the best clutter-free gifts.

There are the gifts that can be used, enjoyed, and then they're done – from raw honey and chocolate bonbons from Oprah's Favorite Things List, to goat milk soap and a donut scented candle from a brand recommended by Tiffani Thiessen. Then there are the gifts that involve an experience, like an annual pass to the National Parks or a year-long Amazon Prime membership. And the gifts that are just so practical, like a lightweight sunblock or portable phone charger, that no one can resist them.

So keep on scrolling for the clutter-free gifts that your minimalist loved one is guaranteed to use. But, don't wait, if you want these items before Christmas, you must add to cart now!