How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globes Ceremony on TV and Online

The 81st annual affair will also feature two new categories: Cinematic Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures, celebrating some of the most successful films of the year, and Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television.

Read on to find out every detail about the 2024 Golden Globes, from where and when to watch to who's hosting and more.

When are the 2024 Golden Globes?

The 2024 Golden Globes will take place on Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

How can I watch the 2024 Golden Globes?

The 2024 three-hour Golden Globes telecast will begin at 5 p.m. PT on CBS, the CBS app, and Paramount+.

What time are the Golden Globes 2024?

The 2024 Golden Globes telecast will begin at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting the 2024 Golden Globes?

The 81st Golden Globes ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy.

"I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special," he said in a statement released on Dec. 21. "I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!"

Koy will be the first host of the Globes under its new production team—sans the defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Recent past hosts of the Globes have included Jerrod Carmichael (2023), Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (2021) and Ricky Gervais (2020). The Globes did not have a host in 2022, as it was not televised.