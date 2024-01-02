How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globes Ceremony on TV and Online

With a New Year, comes a new awards season.
In fact, the Golden Globes is quickly kicking things into gear on Jan. 7 with a ceremony hosted by comedian Jo Koy.
The event will honor television and film across 29 categories and could mark its official comeback for the show after several years of controversies, which ultimately led to Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions—the show's longtime producer—picking up the reigns from the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Among the lauded shows are Barbie, which picked up the most nominations with nine, including Best Picture and acting nod for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Of course, Barbenheimer isn't complete without Oppenheimer—with the Christopher Nolan drama coming right behind Barbie with eight—with Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt receiving Golden Globes Love.
Similarly, on the TV side, Succession continued its reign of award show dominance, picking up nine nominations—including eight for its cast—with surprise breakout comedy Jury Duty also receiving two nods.
The 81st annual affair will also feature two new categories: Cinematic Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures, celebrating some of the most successful films of the year, and Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television.
Read on to find out every detail about the 2024 Golden Globes, from where and when to watch to who's hosting and more.
When are the 2024 Golden Globes?
The 2024 Golden Globes will take place on Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
How can I watch the 2024 Golden Globes?
The 2024 three-hour Golden Globes telecast will begin at 5 p.m. PT on CBS, the CBS app, and Paramount+.
What time are the Golden Globes 2024?
The 2024 Golden Globes telecast will begin at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
Who is hosting the 2024 Golden Globes?
The 81st Golden Globes ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy.
"I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special," he said in a statement released on Dec. 21. "I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!"
Koy will be the first host of the Globes under its new production team—sans the defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Recent past hosts of the Globes have included Jerrod Carmichael (2023), Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (2021) and Ricky Gervais (2020). The Globes did not have a host in 2022, as it was not televised.
Is the Golden Globes just for TV?
The Golden Globes honor nominees across both television and film. This year will include 29 total categories with 15 awards for motion pictures, and 14 for television.
Who is nominated at the 2024 Golden Globes?
Frontrunning films for the 81st Golden Globes across all categories include Barbie, which leads with 9 nominations like Best Picture, Best Actress (Margot Robbie), Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling) and more; Oppenheimer, which received 8 nominations in Best Picture, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), and more.
And Succession leads the television category with nine nominations—nearly sweeping the Best Actor category as Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong were all selected for the honor—as well as Best Actress (Sarah Snook), and Matthew Macfayden, Alexander Skarsgård, Alan Ruck and J. Smith-Cameron receiving honors for their supporting roles in the series.
The Bear and Only Murders In The Building follow closely behind the HBO series with five nominations each, respectively.
As for what titles are up for the biggest awards of the night? The nominees for Best Picture (across both drama and comedy) also include Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of The Flower Moon, Air, American Fiction, The Holdovers, Past Lives, Maestro, Poor Things, May December and The Zone of Interest.
The Best Series nominees (across comedy and drama) also include 1923, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, The Morning Show, Barry, Abbott Elementary, Jury Duty, and Ted Lasso.
Where can I watch the Golden Globes nominees 2024?
You can currently stream Barbie on Max, along with other nominees like Succession, Abbott Elementary, Barry and The Last Of Us.
Netflix is home to film and TV nominees like May December, Maestro, The Crown and The Diplomat.
And while some films like Oppenheimer, Past Lives and The Holdovers have not yet been released on to streaming, you can currently rent them on Amazon Prime or Apple TV.
Apple TV+ also hosts The Morning Show and Ted Lasso on streaming. And finally, you can catch The Bear and Only Murders In The Building on Hulu.
See the full list of Golden Globes nominees here.