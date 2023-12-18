Shania Twain Jokes Brad Pitt's 60th Birthday Don't Impress Her Much in Cheeky Comment

Watch : Shania Twain Reveals She's Never Even Met Brad Pitt

The best thing about being Brad Pitt on his birthday, is getting a shoutout from Shania Twain.

The "You're Still The One" singer made it her prerogative to wish the Fight Club star a happy 60th birthday on Dec. 18.

Referencing her iconic name drop of Pitt in her 1997 hit song she commented on an Instagram post, "That don't impress me much, but HBD," along with a kissy face emoji.

While the 58-year-old doesn't go out of her way to send well wishes to the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star every year, she did give him a special shout out back in 2020 on X, formerly Twitter.

"Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt," she wrote on the actor's 58th birthday. "I'll make an exception for today."

Although she once sang, "Okay, so you're Brad Pitt / That don't impress me much," on her chart-topping song, it doesn't seem as though the stars have much of a relationship outside of the occasional birthday shoutout.