No, We're Not Over 2023's Biggest Celebrity Breakups Yet Either

Ah, the end of the year.

That pivotal time when we make lists of bests and worsts, remember the pop culture moments that stopped us in our tracks, recap the milestones, cheer the new couples, start hydrating for awards season and make our predictions for 2024.

And, of course, we sift through the rubble of the relationships that fell to ruin over the past 12 months. Because we can't just forget that they existed!

This year spelled the end for marriages short and long, for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, for Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara, for couples from the land of Bachelor Nation, for a Real Housewife and a Backstreet Boy. The bells tolled for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's 14-month union while Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' fairy tale fractured after 27 years.

Kevin Costner spent more time in divorce court than he would've liked, while the emergence of Scandoval meant everyone spent more time thinking about Vanderpump Rules than they ever thought possible.