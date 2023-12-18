Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assault and Harassment in Domestic Violence Case

Jonathan Majors was found guilty on some charges in his assault case.
A jury determined Dec. 18 that the Lovecraft Country star is guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment, according to NBC News. He was also found not guilty on one count of assault in third degree and one count of aggravated harassment.
The charges stemmed from an alleged March 25 incident with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, who said the Marvel actor physically assaulted her after she grabbed his phone to see alleged texts between him and another woman. Prosecutors accused Majors of slapping Jabbari's face and fracturing one of her middle fingers, per the outlet.
The 34-year-old was arrested at the time, when police responded to a 9-1-1 call that was made from inside a New York City apartment, the NYPD previously confirmed to E! News.
During the trial, Jabbari testified that she felt "on edge" during her relationship with Majors.
"I had low self-esteem, I lost a lot of weight," the British dancer said in court, per NBC News. "I felt really dependent on him because he was the only one who knew what went on. I still did try to see my friends and family but I felt like I was lying to them. I felt isolated."
She said the pair were riding in the back of a car on the day of the alleged attack, when she saw a text from "Cleopatra" on his phone that read, "Wish I was kissing you."
"I was so taken aback," Jabbari testified, saying Majors kept telling her, "Baby baby, it's not what it seems."
Majors—who now faces up to one year in jail—has maintained his innocence in the case.
"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," his lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."
NBC News has reached out to his attorney for comment.
