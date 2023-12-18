Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assault and Harassment in Domestic Violence Case

Watch : Jonathan Majors Arrested in New York After Domestic Dispute

Jonathan Majors was found guilty on some charges in his assault case.

A jury determined Dec. 18 that the Lovecraft Country star is guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment, according to NBC News. He was also found not guilty on one count of assault in third degree and one count of aggravated harassment.

The charges stemmed from an alleged March 25 incident with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, who said the Marvel actor physically assaulted her after she grabbed his phone to see alleged texts between him and another woman. Prosecutors accused Majors of slapping Jabbari's face and fracturing one of her middle fingers, per the outlet.

The 34-year-old was arrested at the time, when police responded to a 9-1-1 call that was made from inside a New York City apartment, the NYPD previously confirmed to E! News.

During the trial, Jabbari testified that she felt "on edge" during her relationship with Majors.