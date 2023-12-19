Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Drops 4 Midnight Kiss-Worthy New Year's Eve Collections

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Props to you if you just finishing your Christmas gift shopping, but don't forget about your New Year's Eve outfit. If you want a look that's worthy to ring in 2024, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has lots of options for you to choose from with four New Year's Eve collections that cater to all of your possible plans.

Get comfy with silky soft SKIMS Jacquard pajamas and robes. Turn heads with a cut-out maxi dress from the SKIMS Silk Collection. Sultry meets sweet with the SKIMS Stretch Lace Collection. Exude sexiness without even trying with the latest styles from the Fits Everybody Collection.

No matter what vibe you're going for, the clock strikes SKIMS at midnight. The SKIMS New Year's Eve Shop launches on December 19, 2023, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.