Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Drops 4 Midnight Kiss-Worthy New Year's Eve Collections

Whether you're staying in or going out, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has elevated dresses, bodysuits, pajamas, and accessories to ring in 2024.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 19, 2023 4:55 PMTags
Kim KardashianKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashiansHolidaysShoppingNew Year's EveE! Insider ShopShop FashionCelebrity ShoppingE! Insider
Shop SKIMS New Years Eve Collection E! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of SKIMS

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Props to you if you just finishing your Christmas gift shopping, but don't forget about your New Year's Eve outfit. If you want a look that's worthy to ring in 2024, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has lots of options for you to choose from with four New Year's Eve collections that cater to all of your possible plans.

Get comfy with silky soft SKIMS Jacquard pajamas and robes. Turn heads with a cut-out maxi dress from the SKIMS Silk Collection. Sultry meets sweet with the SKIMS Stretch Lace Collection. Exude sexiness without even trying with the latest styles from the Fits Everybody Collection.

No matter what vibe you're going for, the clock strikes SKIMS at midnight. The SKIMS New Year's Eve Shop launches on December 19, 2023, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.

SKIMS New Year's Eve Stretch Lace Collection

SKIMS Stretch Lace Lined Long Sleeve Underwire Dress

Go Barbiecore with a pink lace mini dress that's a total head-turner. Or you can stun in the 2 additional colorways.

$108
SKIMS

SKIMS Stretch Lace Cami Long Dress

Orange you obsessed with this lace maxi dress? And you have to check out the back. There's a slit you're going to die for. You can also rock this in black and hot pink.

$98
SKIMS

SKIMS Stretch Lace Gloves

Accessorize your NYE look with a pair of lace gloves that you'll want to keep wearing throughout 2024. 

$24
SKIMS

SKIMS Stretch Lace Lined Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit

The SKIMS Stretch Lace Lined Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit is an absolute showstopper. Dress it up or dress it down, it always works. You can also get this style in hot pink and black. 

$98
SKIMS

SKIMS New Year's Eve Jacquard Collection

SKIMS Jacquard Lace Long Dress

If you plan to go hard on New Year's Eve, where a dress that can also double as a nightgown so you can go right to bed. This is a sophisticated, truly effortless look that that is so incredibly comfortable.

You can also get this look in black and hot pink.

$108
SKIMS

SKIMS Jacquard Lace Slip Dress

Spending the night in? Slip into something that's equally comfortable and sexy. This lace slip dress also comes in black and brown.

$88
SKIMS

SKIMS Jacquard Long Sleeve Button up Sleep Set

Elevate your night with some luxurious elegance. These sleep sets are so incredibly soft. You'll want one in every color.

$128
SKIMS

SKIMS Jacquard Short Robe

This silky robe is everything. Wear it over your SKIMS pajamas or over nothing at all. Either way it works. You can also get it in 

$98
SKIMS

SKIMS Jacquard Lace Cami & SKIMS Jacquard Lace Short

Rocking a silky pajama set is the best way to start 2024. You'll look forward to bedtime when you have this silky set in your pajamas rotation. The matching cami and shorts are available in pink, black, and brown.

$58
Cami
$54
Shorts

SKIMS New Year's Eve Fits Everybody Collection

SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Long Sleeve Bodysuit

If you want a look that's special enough for New Year's Eve, yet versatile enough to wear throughout the rest of the year, you need this bodysuit. It's flattering and supportive with a built-in bra. You can wear it with ANYTHING from your favorite jeans to leather pants or a sequin skirt. It goes with everything for that "cool without even trying" look.

$78
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Super Cropped T-Shirt & SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Legging

From the front, this looks like your standard crop top, but the back is a total moment— perfect for NYE! Pair it with the matching leggings for a "wow" look to ring in 2024. Both pieces are great to mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe.

$42
Crop Top
$62
Leggings

SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Long Slip Dress

Make your go-to little black dress jealous with the SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Long Slip Dress. It enhances your curves and is supremely flattering.

$98
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Long Sleeve Super Cropped Top & SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Short

Of course, you can rock these pieces as a matching set. They're also great investments for your wardrobe since they coordinate with so many other items you already have. You're going to get a lot of outfits from this crop top and shorts pairing. 

$52
Top
$34
Shorts

SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Super Cropped Tank

Here's the ultimate, strappy crop top. Make a statement with a scene-stealing shirt that goes with everything in your closet. 

$44
SKIMS
read
These 40 Holiday Gifts From Kardashian-Jenner Brands Will Make You Say "You're Doing Amazing, Sweetie"

SKIMS New Year's Eve Silk Collection

SKIMS Silk Strappy Long Slip Dress

It's giving from EVERY angle thanks to those intriguing cut-outs. Go casual with your slides or amp up the glamour with a pair of heels.

$148
SKIMS

Where can I buy SKIMS?

The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter.

How much is SKIMS shipping?

The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.

Does SKIMS have plus sizes?

All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H. 

Searching for more New Year's Eve looks? You'll love these Amazon outfits under $50.
Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!