Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Drops 4 Midnight Kiss-Worthy New Year's Eve Collections

Props to you if you just finishing your Christmas gift shopping, but don't forget about your New Year's Eve outfit. If you want a look that's worthy to ring in 2024, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has lots of options for you to choose from with four New Year's Eve collections that cater to all of your possible plans.
Get comfy with silky soft SKIMS Jacquard pajamas and robes. Turn heads with a cut-out maxi dress from the SKIMS Silk Collection. Sultry meets sweet with the SKIMS Stretch Lace Collection. Exude sexiness without even trying with the latest styles from the Fits Everybody Collection.
No matter what vibe you're going for, the clock strikes SKIMS at midnight. The SKIMS New Year's Eve Shop launches on December 19, 2023, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.
SKIMS New Year's Eve Stretch Lace Collection
SKIMS Stretch Lace Lined Long Sleeve Underwire Dress
Go Barbiecore with a pink lace mini dress that's a total head-turner. Or you can stun in the 2 additional colorways.
SKIMS Stretch Lace Cami Long Dress
Orange you obsessed with this lace maxi dress? And you have to check out the back. There's a slit you're going to die for. You can also rock this in black and hot pink.
SKIMS Stretch Lace Gloves
Accessorize your NYE look with a pair of lace gloves that you'll want to keep wearing throughout 2024.
SKIMS Stretch Lace Lined Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit
The SKIMS Stretch Lace Lined Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit is an absolute showstopper. Dress it up or dress it down, it always works. You can also get this style in hot pink and black.
SKIMS New Year's Eve Jacquard Collection
SKIMS Jacquard Lace Long Dress
If you plan to go hard on New Year's Eve, where a dress that can also double as a nightgown so you can go right to bed. This is a sophisticated, truly effortless look that that is so incredibly comfortable.
You can also get this look in black and hot pink.
SKIMS Jacquard Lace Slip Dress
Spending the night in? Slip into something that's equally comfortable and sexy. This lace slip dress also comes in black and brown.
SKIMS Jacquard Long Sleeve Button up Sleep Set
Elevate your night with some luxurious elegance. These sleep sets are so incredibly soft. You'll want one in every color.
SKIMS Jacquard Short Robe
This silky robe is everything. Wear it over your SKIMS pajamas or over nothing at all. Either way it works. You can also get it in
SKIMS New Year's Eve Fits Everybody Collection
SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Long Sleeve Bodysuit
If you want a look that's special enough for New Year's Eve, yet versatile enough to wear throughout the rest of the year, you need this bodysuit. It's flattering and supportive with a built-in bra. You can wear it with ANYTHING from your favorite jeans to leather pants or a sequin skirt. It goes with everything for that "cool without even trying" look.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Super Cropped T-Shirt & SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Legging
From the front, this looks like your standard crop top, but the back is a total moment— perfect for NYE! Pair it with the matching leggings for a "wow" look to ring in 2024. Both pieces are great to mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Long Slip Dress
Make your go-to little black dress jealous with the SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Long Slip Dress. It enhances your curves and is supremely flattering.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Long Sleeve Super Cropped Top & SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Short
Of course, you can rock these pieces as a matching set. They're also great investments for your wardrobe since they coordinate with so many other items you already have. You're going to get a lot of outfits from this crop top and shorts pairing.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Wrap Super Cropped Tank
Here's the ultimate, strappy crop top. Make a statement with a scene-stealing shirt that goes with everything in your closet.
SKIMS New Year's Eve Silk Collection
SKIMS Silk Strappy Long Slip Dress
It's giving from EVERY angle thanks to those intriguing cut-outs. Go casual with your slides or amp up the glamour with a pair of heels.
Where can I buy SKIMS?
The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter.
How much is SKIMS shipping?
The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.
Does SKIMS have plus sizes?
All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.