Why Coco Austin Calls Daughter Chanel Her "Little Stalker"

Watch : Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin's NSFW Pool Photos

While Ice-T loves Coco Austin, their daughter Chanel really can't get enough of her.

The model and her 8-year-old are incredibly close. So connected, in fact, that Coco calls Chanel her "little stalker."

"She won't let me go anywhere without her," Coco told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "And if I do go out somewhere, she's calling me all hours of the night, 'When are you going to be home? What are you doing now? Okay, so what are you doing now?' I'm like, 'Can I get a little break?!'"

Of course, Coco doesn't really mind all of the attention from Chanel, who taught her what "true love" really is.

"There is a different love that you have from your husband and then a different love for your child," Coco explained. "I can't explain it and I didn't know that I could love someone so much. So much."