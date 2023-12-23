Why Coco Austin Calls Daughter Chanel Her "Little Stalker"

While Ice-T loves Coco Austin, their daughter Chanel really can't get enough of her.
The model and her 8-year-old are incredibly close. So connected, in fact, that Coco calls Chanel her "little stalker."
"She won't let me go anywhere without her," Coco told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "And if I do go out somewhere, she's calling me all hours of the night, 'When are you going to be home? What are you doing now? Okay, so what are you doing now?' I'm like, 'Can I get a little break?!'"
Of course, Coco doesn't really mind all of the attention from Chanel, who taught her what "true love" really is.
"There is a different love that you have from your husband and then a different love for your child," Coco explained. "I can't explain it and I didn't know that I could love someone so much. So much."
As for the critics who always seem to have some negative parenting comment at the ready, Coco doesn't really care because she feels "euphoric" to have that bond with her daughter.
"People probably find it disgusting how we're so close," she said, "but that's how all mothers are with their children, it's not just me. It's amazing."
But while Chanel may be her mom's shadow, that doesn't mean she wants to follow exactly in her footsteps—though Coco is confident her daughter will work in the entertainment industry.
"I know she's going to be in the limelight somehow," Coco explained. "I know that because her personality is too live. She has a lot going on in that little brain and she likes to show it. She's not shy to show it."
But, Coco continued, Chanel has her "own path" that she's ready to tread.
"She's trying to be not like me," Coco said. "She's like, 'I want to be a model but I don't want to be my mom-type model.' So I'm the sexy, she's like the anti-sexy. Whatever I am doing, she's the anti of that, but she still wants to be in the same category."
After recently being signed by a talent agency, Chanel is now auditioning for roles in movies and TV shows.
"I'm not pushing her, like, she must do it, so it's fun for her," Coco explained. "It's fun to play with her, to see what she can do with a part on her own."
But no matter what Chanel decides to do with her life, Coco does want her kid to be just like her in one particular way.
"I know I'm a kind person," Coco shared, "and I want her to be a kind person."
Coco feels confident she's raising a nice person, especially after receiving compliments about her parenting from the party planner she worked with from Nevaeh-Leh Events & Planning to throw Chanel's extravagant 8th birthday celebration earlier this month.
"'Chanel is so, so lovable and kind. She said thank you to everything we were giving her and you can tell her soul is a kind-hearted person,'" Coco recalled the woman telling her. "As a mother, that's so nice because all I want her to be is that."
She added with a laugh, "I don't want her to grow up to be a psychopath. There's so many of them out there!"
Continue scrolling for more memorable snaps from Ice-T, Coco and Chanel's family world: