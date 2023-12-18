Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Accuses Her of Physical and Verbal Abuse in Response to Restraining Order

Watch : Keke Palmer Opens Up About "Rude Awakening"

Content warning: This story discusses allegations of physical, verbal and emotional abuse.

Darius Jackson is addressing Keke Palmer's restraining order filing.

After the Nope actress was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her ex in November, Jackson—who is dad to their 9-month-old son Leo—has submitted a legal response.

In court documents obtained by E! News Dec. 18, Jackson accused Palmer of being "repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct," alleging she was "the primary aggressor" in their two-and-a-half-year relationship.

Jackson said Palmer punched, hit and choked him during several instances and alleged that she "called him over 200 times and sent him over 50 emails" in November 2021 when he "told her he would not spend the night with her."

Additionally, in his response, Jackson—who says the pair officially broke up in October—stated that he changed his number in March 2022 "to avoid further harassment and threats" from Palmer.

