YouTuber Ruby Franke Pleads Guilty in Child Abuse Case

Watch : Influencer Ruby Franke Charged with Felony Child Abuse

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse.

Ruby Franke's legal case has a new development.

Three months after the Utah-based influencer, who is mom to six, and her business partner Jodi Hlidebrandt were arrested and charged with six counts of felony child abuse, Franke has entered her plea for four of the charges.

During a court appearance on Dec. 18, Franke pleaded guilty to each of the first three charges, per the Associated Press, and on the fourth added, "With my deepest regret and sorrow for my family and my children, guilty."

The outlet reported that the presiding Judge John J. Walton accepted the 41-year-old's plea agreement and scheduled sentencing for Feb. 20. The agreement also does not exclude jail time and leaves the sentencing up to the judge, per Franke's attorney LaMar Winward.

E! News has reached out to Winward for comment but has not yet heard back.

Franke and her business partner were first arrested on Aug. 30 after Franke's 12-year-old son fled Hildebrandt's house to ask help of a neighbor, who found the child emaciated and with open wounds and duct tape around his wrists. Law enforcement then found Franke's 10-year-old daughter in a similarly malnourished condition at Hildebrandt's house.