Meghan Markle Reveals the One Gift Budding Photographer Archie Won't Be Getting for Christmas

Watch : Meghan Markle Reveals Her and Harry's Family Traditions

Though he's only 4 years old, Prince Archie is already, uh, developing a taste for royally expensive photography equipment.

Meghan Markle revealed that her and Prince Harry's son became interested in taking pictures after spending time with their longtime friend and director Misan Harriman.

"His inspiration runs deep," Meghan reflected during the Nov. 15 Q&A she moderated after a screening of Netflix's The After. "Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us. I bought Archie a camera and he said, 'But it's not a Leica like Misan.'"

"I said," the 42-year-old explained, ‘'You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas!'" After all, the cameras, which are handcrafted in Germany, cost thousands of dollars.

But Archie and sister Princess Lilibet, 2, can still expect a magical Christmas. Meghan and Harry, 39, also noted that their family of four have been evolving their yuletide traditions each year.