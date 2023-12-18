Meghan Markle Reveals the One Gift Budding Photographer Archie Won't Be Getting for Christmas

Meghan Markle revealed her 4-year-old son Archie has developed an interest in photography and might be asking Santa for some very expensive equipment.

Watch: Meghan Markle Reveals Her and Harry's Family Traditions

Though he's only 4 years old, Prince Archie is already, uh, developing a taste for royally expensive photography equipment. 

Meghan Markle revealed that her and Prince Harry's son became interested in taking pictures after spending time with their longtime friend and director Misan Harriman.

"His inspiration runs deep," Meghan reflected during the Nov. 15 Q&A she moderated after a screening of Netflix's The After. "Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us. I bought Archie a camera and he said, 'But it's not a Leica like Misan.'" 

"I said," the 42-year-old explained, ‘'You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas!'" After all, the cameras, which are handcrafted in Germany, cost thousands of dollars.

But Archie and sister Princess Lilibet, 2, can still expect a magical Christmas. Meghan and Harry, 39, also noted that their family of four have been evolving their yuletide traditions each year.

photos
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Quotes on Parenthood

"We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up," she exclusively told E! News in a Nov. 16 interview. "And we're enjoying every moment of it."

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

But there's one tree-mendously sweet activity the mother of two holds dearly.

She added, "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."

Along with their time together during the holidays, the couple sleighs with their annual Christmas card and this year was no different. They shared their virtual card by email, which included a photo of the two from the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games.

"We wish you a very happy holiday season," it said. "Thanks for all the support in 2023!" 

Keep reading to see how other stars are celebrating the holiday season.

Instagram

Karlie Kloss

The model gave a look at husband Joshua Kushner lighting the menorah for Hanukkah.

Instagram

Alexa Lemieux

The Love Is Blind star shared a photo of her family's bright Hanukkah celebrations.

Instagram / Scott Disick

Scott Disick & Reign Disick

The Lord (Disick) hath spoken.

Instagram/Scott Disick

Scott Disick

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned this Dec. 7 snap of his home, "HAPPY HANUKKAH MY JEWS!!!"

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe shared a holly jolly look at kids True and Tatum Thompson, along with their cousin Dream Kardashian.

Instagram/Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson

The Glass Onion star rings in the Festival of Lights with her 5-year-old daughter Rani.

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost set up her Christmas tree on Dec. 1, joking on Instagram, "She’s dressed to impress."

Instagram/Pink

Pink

The singer got the party started on the first night of Hanukkah by letting her daughter Willow, 12, light the menorah. 

Instagram/Snooki

Snooki

The Jersey Shore star and her husband Jionni LaValle took in some GTL—gym, tan, lights—during this holiday season.

Instagram/Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik

The Jeopardy! host ushered in the first night of Hanukkah with not one, but three menorahs. 

Instagram/Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb

The Today anchor got some help from daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, to set up the Christmas tree.

Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini

The country star shared a sparkling look at the first Christmas tree in her new home, adding, "i'm gonna cry."

Instagram/Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter asked if it's "still too early for a holiday sweater" on Nov. 13. Clearly not!

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Andy Cohen & Dorit Kemsley

The late night talk show host and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star lit the menorah in honor of Hanukkah during the Dec. 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star's kids True and Tatum got into the festivite spirit with matching Christmas pajamas from Zip N’ Bear.

Instagram/Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins

The country couple's four daughters Lillie Carolina, 2, Lennon Love, 3, Ada James, 6, and Willa Gray, 8, helped decorate the tree.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year," Lauren wrote on Instagram Nov. 24. "Only 3 broken ornaments and maybe a few tears shed-the sweet season of life where we all sleep really hard at night haha."

Instagram/Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin

The Pitch Perfect star decked out his dinner table for the first night of Hanukkah.

