Free People's Sale Under $50 Includes up to 72% off on Chic Clothes, Bags & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy Monday! It's the last Monday before Christmas, which means you're probably in the middle of shopping for thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list, from the gamers & siblings (which sometimes happen to overlap) to the hibernating homebodies & busy bees (which don't overlap as frequently). Heck, maybe you are the busy bee, whether you're the designated holiday host or last-minute shopper. Regardless, as chaotic as this last week before Santa Claus and your loved ones come to town, there's always time to shop & celebrate a good sale, and that's exactly what we're here to do with you today.
ICYMI, Free People's sale section is overflowing with chic, must-have clothes & accessories that are perfect for elevating your wardrobe ahead of the new year. It's the gift that keeps on giving, from $68 joggers for $20 to $78 bags for $30 & so much more. Right now, you can score up to 72% off, and that's just including items we've rounded up that are under $50. Truly, this is just the tip of the savings iceberg, so if you want to just dive right in to the entire sale (which has totally buggin' deals), click right here. But, we've also rounded up the best finds under $50 for you to scroll through if you want to dip your toes in the water first.
So, come on in, the water's fine! We're positive your wallet will agree.
Best Of Cropped Joggers
These cropped joggers are an absolute closet essential, especially for those days where you want to be as comfy as possible ... in style. Featuring a slouchy, relaxed fit and available in three colors (grey heather, blue flame, black), these joggers can be paired with a cute crop top for an effortless OOTD (or with the softest sweater you have for max coziness).
Hit The Trails Sling Bag
Convenient and sleek, this sling bag comes in seven chic colors and is equipped with all the functional pockets you need to keep your daily essentials close by. In addition to the endless zippered pockets, the bag has an afttached mini zipper pocket on the shoulder strap for you to store your earbuds, spare change, snacks, etc.
Flow State Layer
Go with the flow in this relaxed long-sleeve top. Styled with a henley-inspired neckline with button detailing and dropped, gathered sleeves, this top features a slouchy-yet-flattering silhouette that falls around the hips.
On The Rise Leggings
Designed with an ultra high-rise fit and wide wasitband that's oh-so-flattering and comfy, these versatile leggings check all the boxes. Whether you're headed to the gym, lounging on the couch, or stepping out for some coffee, these leggings have you covered.
Wrapped In Flannel Set
Sleep is just better when you're dressed in a cute, coordinated flannel set (that happens to come in two plaid colors)! The top features a slightly cropped fit, front pouch pockets, and an adjustable sleeve length, while the shorts feature a relaxed, pull-on fit with a front button detail. In other words, this set is as comfy as it is chic (Clueless vibes, anyone?).
Storybook Half Slip
Add a touch of sweet, whimsical romance to your 'fit with this A-line half slip. Adorned with handwritten notes and butterfly motifs, this silky skirt also features a lacy tryim, elastic waist, and criss-cross hem for the most darling finish ever.
FP x Manhattan Portage Sling
From the fashionista to the city adventurer, this functional sling bag is the perfect companion for all your daily endeavors. Made from durable, water-resistant fabric, this bag has twin, zippered front pockets, a spacious interior compartment, multiple pockets, and an adjustable shoulder strap that can also be removed (if you want to carry the bag as a clutch).
If you're looking for a smaller version of this everyday bag that also happens to be on sale, check out the FP x Manhattan Portage Mini Crossbody (available in Cloud and Kaleidescope).
Talk That Talk Long Sleeve
Talk that talk and strut your stuff with this floral-adorned mesh long sleeve. Featuring a ruched mock neckline, keyhole back with ribbon tie closure, and long fitted sleeves with ruched cuffs, this top instantly elevates your outfit in the most effortless way possible.
Fiona Oversized Bow
ICYMI, bows are having an absolute moment right now. Hop on the trend with this dainty, handmade bow, made from ditsy flower-printed tulle that's an elevated take on cottagecore dreaminess.
Eye-Catching Mini
White, green, or blue, this mini dress will have you turning heads and catching eyes. The slim, A-line silhouette is effortlessly complemented by a plunge neckline, seamed underbust detail, and a low back with an exaggerated bow closure that's perfect for dressing up or down.
Midnight Mantra Corset
Bold and dainty all at once, this lace-detailed corset comes in three colors (ivory, black, green) and features a form-fitting, slightly cropped fit with a sweetheart neckline. It's also designed with underwire-lined cups, structured boning throughout, and adjustable shoulder straps that will have you feeling and looking your best all day or night long.
Pendleton Knit Beanie
Whether you're looking for a little extra warmth for your head or just having a bad hair day, beanies are a great wardrobe essential to have. This knit one is simple with a vibrant pop of color, providing the perfect finishing touch to any colder weather 'fit.
Resilience Slim-Leg Flares
Find your inner fashion zen with these flared yoga pants. They're as comfy as they are chic, as they're made from breathable, stretchy fabric and styled with a mid-rise fit with a flattering, curved waistband. It even has an interior pocket!
In The Clouds Top
Found: your new favorite date night / going out / NYE party top. This versatile tank, which also comes in black, features a V-neckline, dropped armholes, and sheer piecing throughout for playful, statement-making dimension to your 'fit.
If you're looking to score more amazing end-of-year savings (while possibly finishing up your holiday shopping), check out Anthropologie's 40% sale on cozy clothes, candles & more!