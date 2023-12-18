Tom Brady Reacts After Stranger Accidentally Receives His Family Photo

Watch : Tom Brady Enjoys Tropical Vacation With His Kids

Tom Brady's family knows how to pull an audible.

After all, the former Patriots quarterback and his kids Jack, 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, accidentally stole the show on another family's Christmas card.

Though a mom of four requested a family photo to be developed at CVS, instead she received a shot of Tom and his kids. Which the 46-year-old thought was a total touchdown.

As he commented on the now viral TikTok, "My mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco," along with a nervous laugh emoji.

In the developed photos, the Brady bunch was enjoying a Patriots game, as Tom and Benjamin were donning the team's gear. Ironically, the TikTok family was decked out in San Francisco 49ers merchandise in their own family photo (which Tom's mom may or may not have received).

And though the photo was a never-before-seen snap, the seven-time Super Bowl champ often flaunts his family on social media. In fact, he took to Instagram to celebrate Benjamin's 14th birthday earlier this month.