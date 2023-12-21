The Chilling True Story Behind Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

The idea of a tracheal transplant with minimal risk of rejection because the incoming part was made with a patient's own cells? Who wouldn't want that to be possible?

Dr. Paolo Macchiarini told the world it was, time and again—and not only was it possible, he was doing it, using synthetic windpipes made out of porous plastic that he seeded with stem cells harvested from his patients' bone marrow. According to the numerous articles he published in medical journals, these operations were clinical successes.

Except that at least seven people he implanted with one of these newfangled tracheae ended up dying.

By 2016, investigations were underway in multiple countries as to how Macchiarini had been able to literally operate so freely without abiding by standard ethics protocol and without testing the efficacy of the science before his patients went under the knife.

So in the long run, the extramarital affair, criminal charges and bizarre list of lies the doctor allegedly told were almost afterthoughts by comparison. Almost.