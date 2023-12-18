This Is Your Last Chance to Save on Gifts at Anthropologie’s 40% off Sale on Cozy Clothes, Candles & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Believe it or not, Christmas is officially only a week away, which means it's gifting go-time people!! If you've waited until the last second to buy gifts for the person who never tells you what they want, or maybe you're looking for the last few bits to fill up those stockings for your family, Anthropologie has you covered. Right now, you can score up to 40% off on cozy gifts like slippers, candles, and fluffy sweaters that'll automatically name you the best gift-giver in your family (obvi). But we recommend stepping on it besties, because this sale is only lasting until the end of the day! So, make sure you get every last bit of shopping done in order to take advantage of this too-good-to-miss sale.
From fuzzy cardigan sweaters to timeless jewelry they'll wear every day, these last-minute gifts are perfect for any person who loves the cozy vibe (especially during the winter season). What are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to shop till you drop all our fave picks from the sale that can work for just about any person. Hurry up besties, you have until 11:59 PM PT!
By Anthropologie Pearl Button Fuzzy Cardigan Sweater
Now your loved one can stay cozy all winter long with this luxurious fuzzy cardigan sweater. Featuring pearl accent buttons, it can be dressed both up and down depending on the occasion, and is a great winter staple they'll find themselves reaching for constantly.
Maeve Heritage Houndstooth Scarf
Taking on the cold weather will be a breeze with this Houndstooth scarf. Available in four different motifs, now your loved one will be able to carry around this oh-so-comfy winter staple that'll keep them so toasty, it'll even warm their heart.
Woven Cozy Throw Blanket
When in doubt, you can never go wrong by gifting a cozy throw blanket your loved one can cuddle up with on the couch. We're currently loving this woven one from Anthropologie featuring a checked pattern. It's also available in cute pastel colors too!.
Monopoly for Anthropologie Game
Crafted exclusively for Anthropologie, this limited edition of Monopoly showcases stunning boho-inspired artwork that flows seamlessly from the cards to the box and onto the game board, complete with a stylish framed dice rolling area. What more could you want?
Phillipe Fresh Sparkling Citrus & Juniper Wooden House Candle
Decorate their home with a candle that not only acts as decor, but also smells incredible. Infused with festive notes of brilliant juniper, gilded citrus, and frosted eucalyptus, this wooden house candle's aromatic blend, featuring layers of winter eucalyptus, weathered cedar, and white musk, creates a comforting ambiance in any space.
By Anthropologie Gem Fishnet Tights
Add some sparkle to your fit with these Gem Fishnet tights. Not only have these recently sprung back into style (especially during the holiday party season), they're also a great option to add more texture and glam to any party outfit. We recommend pairing them with silver metallic heels!
Botanica Flameless Lighter
Gone are the days of trying to not burn yourself with lighters. Thanks to this flameless Botanica one, it's never been easier to light an endless amount of candles at once without fear of accidentally burning yourself. This little gem also makes a great stocking stuffer!
Capri Blue Fir & Firewood Glass Jar Candle
There's nothing better than the sweet smell of Christmas like this Capri Blue Fir & Firewood candle. With notes of green apple, clove, fir, and pine needles dancing lightly with white birch, cedar, vetiver, and musk, it doesn't get better than this when it comes to incredible Christmas-scented candles.
Pilcro Sherpa Loafer Slippers
Slippers are another great present you can never go wrong with, especially with these sherpa loafer ones! Available in a cream and navy color, these unisex loafers will be loved and appreciated by basically anyone and are also a great Secret Santa gift.
Skeem Match Cloche
Encased in a hand-blown glass cloche, this sophisticated set includes four-inch matches and a convenient strike-on-bottle flint, ensuring you're always prepared to light up the moment. Whether paired with a candle or presented as a thoughtful housewarming gift, it effortlessly combines functionality with exquisite decor.
Slip Silk Pillowcase
Elevate your skincare routine with this hypoallergenic sham that shields your delicate skin and hair from the irritation of standard cotton, minimizing scratches, creases, and tugs to reduce split ends. Crafted from a blend of silk, it not only provides a luxurious touch but also absorbs less face cream, ensuring your skincare products stay where they belong—on your skin!
By Anthropologie Velvet Crossbody Wallet
Nothing will come more in handy than a wallet that also acts as a crossbody, especially when they're attending all those holiday/New Year's Eve parties. This elegant velvet one comes with a removable chain, a mirror for those quick touch-ups, and an inner slip pocket.
Gold Monogram Chain Necklace
Crafted with precision in 14k, 18k, and 24k plated gold, these Gold Monogram chain necklaces are thoughtfully designed for everyday wear. From workouts to errands and dinner dates, these enduring, water-resistant pieces seamlessly blend luxury with versatility, adding a radiant touch to every ensemble and a hint of personalized flair to your daily style.
If you're looking for more holiday gift picks, check out these 50 top-rated Amazon gifts for women.