Influencer Lexi Reed Shares Positive Takeaway After Not Reaching Weight-Loss Goal

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed isn't letting the number on the scale weigh her down.

The social media star—also known as Fat Girl Fed Up online—revealed in a Dec. 18 Instagram that she didn't reach her goal of losing under 200 pounds during her most recent weigh-in session. But instead of sweating over it, Lexi offered a positive takeaway.

"I weighed in this morning at 200.2," she began her Instagram Story. "So close, so close! They say once you start getting close to something, that's why it starts getting harder, right?"

"I have to keep reminding myself progress is progress, no matter how small," Lexi, who noted she lost eight pounds in total this week, shared. "I just know I worked really hard this week. But it's OK, because I didn't gain all that weight overnight, I'm not gonna lose it overnight either. So keep going, no matter what."