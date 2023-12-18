Influencer Lexi Reed Shares Positive Takeaway After Not Reaching Weight-Loss Goal

Influencer Lexi Reed didn't break a sweat after her latest weigh-in. "I didn't gain all that weight overnight," she said. "I'm not gonna lose it overnight either. So keep going, no matter what."

By Alyssa Morin Dec 18, 2023 6:30 PMTags
HealthWeight LossHealthyExerciseFitnessInfluencerE! Insider
Watch: Rob Lowe Talks Fitness, Family & Holiday Plans

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed isn't letting the number on the scale weigh her down.

The social media star—also known as Fat Girl Fed Up online—revealed in a Dec. 18 Instagram that she didn't reach her goal of losing under 200 pounds during her most recent weigh-in session. But instead of sweating over it, Lexi offered a positive takeaway.

"I weighed in this morning at 200.2," she began her Instagram Story. "So close, so close! They say once you start getting close to something, that's why it starts getting harder, right?"

"I have to keep reminding myself progress is progress, no matter how small," Lexi, who noted she lost eight pounds in total this week, shared. "I just know I worked really hard this week. But it's OK, because I didn't gain all that weight overnight, I'm not gonna lose it overnight either. So keep going, no matter what."

photos
Dancing With the Stars Celebrity Weight Loss

For Lexi, maintaining this attitude is key to reaching her goals.

"I will get to wonderland," she said. "Whether it's next week or next year, we're gonna get there, eventually. Keep going, believe in yourself, progress not perfection."

Lexi Reed / Instagram

She later posted screenshots of her fitness progress, writing, "I may not have hit a certain number, but I gave it 100% and that's the real win."

Over the years, Lexi has been open about her weight loss journey and the health struggles she's faced. Just last year, she was diagnosed with calciphylaxis—a rare disease in which calcium accumulates in small blood vessels of the fat and skin tissues, per the Mayo Clinic.

"I'd never heard of until it completely turned my world upside down," she wrote in a February Instagram, five months after her diagnosis. "A disease so rare the doctors had to look it up before they could try to treat me. A disease that caused me to have dead necrotic skin that formed excruciating wounds from my thighs to my shoulders. A disease that left me in a tears daily and questioning how strong that i actually was to keep going."

Lexi Reed / Instagram

Despite her health challenges, Lexi has remained positive throughout her journey.

As she put it, "Every scar is proof that I've been fighting for my life and against all odds, but this is healing and I'm not giving up no matter what calciphylaxis throws at me."

Of course, Lexi isn't the only star to share her fitness inspiration. Keep reading to see how other celebs stay motivated in the gym. 

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"I always move, even for a few minutes each day. Sometimes I'll go into a room, turn up the music and just dance. It's a great way to let loose and feel great."

Reagan Rule/WireImage

DJ Khaled

The record producer recently opened up about his love for golfing and how it's helped him slim down.

"I do it every day and I get a chance to sit on the golf cart or walking about to answer an email or a call and handle my business," he told Us Weekly in an interview published Sept. 20. "It's so much [more] pleasurable, meaning [being around] the nature, the sun. It cleanses me."

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Honestly, my favorite way to break a sweat right now is playing VR. We got a virtual reality headset right as everything was shutting down and it's been AMAZING during quarantine. There are so many games that make you work up a sweat and it's so awesome. I am genuinely so sore after I play."

Instagram
Padma Lakshmi

"Under normal circumstances it's going to the gym, but right now I'm taking online classes with my Pilates instructor Britni Lariviere (@CarrotsandPlanks). I'm also trying to jump rope—2,000 strokes each day."

Instagram
JoAnna Garcia Swisher

"Family bike rides are big for us right now and I always try to carve out thirty minutes for pilates with Andrea Rodgers and foam rolling with Lauren Roxburgh."

Instagram
Janel Parrish

"Running and listening to music. The best outlet I've found these last few months being stuck in the house! I feel so great and pumped up after."

Instagram
Dascha Polanco

"My favorite way to break a sweat is mix of sex, PRx Performance, hiking, biking."

Instagram
Brooke Burke

"By connecting with my audience and motivating them through my Brooke Burke Body fitness app! I've been live streaming on the app as well as on my Instagram since the beginning of quarantine in an effort to make fitness fun and innovative. I especially love walking my viewers through total body cardio parties, which is when I crank up the music, let them find their rhythm and let the booty burn. Cardio kicks up your heart rate, so if you're not sweating, you're not working out hard enough!"

Instagram
Whitney Port

"I have been doing a lot of Sculpt, Cardio Boxing and Yoga Classes on the obé Fitness App and virtual classes with Pilates By Amanda. If I don't have a lot of time, I will do Lauren Gores' express workouts on her Instagram."

Instagram
Maggie Q

"During lockdown it's yoga under my own direction. I can go onto so many different tangents and by the time I am done it is often two hours."

Instagram
Merle Dandridge

"My trainer, Amoila Cesar, gets lots of results out of me by appealing to my 'no quit,' competitive side. He yells and I love it. During quarantine, I got my fix by doing his 6 Weeks of THE WORK on Beachbody on Demand. I also love a rigorous barre class and need daily yoga."

Instagram
Rachel Naomi Hilson

"I've been doing a lot of dancing in my apartment. I'll turn on some music and just go. Sometimes it's more structured, sometimes it's interpretive, sometimes I twerk. Also hiking!"

Instagram
Paige DeSorbo

"My go-to work out is P.Volve, I've gone to their classes for years and now I stream them at home. I try and workout at least 3 to 4 times a week even if its for only 30 minutes. Its all about strengthening and elongating your muscles. It's my favorite!"

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!