Influencer Lexi Reed Shares Positive Takeaway After Not Reaching Weight-Loss Goal

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed isn't letting the number on the scale weigh her down.
The social media star—also known as Fat Girl Fed Up online—revealed in a Dec. 18 Instagram that she didn't reach her goal of losing under 200 pounds during her most recent weigh-in session. But instead of sweating over it, Lexi offered a positive takeaway.
"I weighed in this morning at 200.2," she began her Instagram Story. "So close, so close! They say once you start getting close to something, that's why it starts getting harder, right?"
"I have to keep reminding myself progress is progress, no matter how small," Lexi, who noted she lost eight pounds in total this week, shared. "I just know I worked really hard this week. But it's OK, because I didn't gain all that weight overnight, I'm not gonna lose it overnight either. So keep going, no matter what."
For Lexi, maintaining this attitude is key to reaching her goals.
"I will get to wonderland," she said. "Whether it's next week or next year, we're gonna get there, eventually. Keep going, believe in yourself, progress not perfection."
She later posted screenshots of her fitness progress, writing, "I may not have hit a certain number, but I gave it 100% and that's the real win."
Over the years, Lexi has been open about her weight loss journey and the health struggles she's faced. Just last year, she was diagnosed with calciphylaxis—a rare disease in which calcium accumulates in small blood vessels of the fat and skin tissues, per the Mayo Clinic.
"I'd never heard of until it completely turned my world upside down," she wrote in a February Instagram, five months after her diagnosis. "A disease so rare the doctors had to look it up before they could try to treat me. A disease that caused me to have dead necrotic skin that formed excruciating wounds from my thighs to my shoulders. A disease that left me in a tears daily and questioning how strong that i actually was to keep going."
Despite her health challenges, Lexi has remained positive throughout her journey.
As she put it, "Every scar is proof that I've been fighting for my life and against all odds, but this is healing and I'm not giving up no matter what calciphylaxis throws at me."
