Max Payne Actor James McCaffrey Dead at 65 After Cancer Battle

The gaming community is mourning a painful loss.

James McCaffrey, who voiced the character Max Payne in the eponymous video game series, died on Dec. 17, his rep confirmed to Variety. He was 65.

The voice actor died after a battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, per multiple outlets.

E! News has reached out to James' rep for confirmation but has not yet heard back.

In addition to lending his voice to the Max Payne series, McCaffrey also brought to life the character of Alex Casey in the first and second installment of Alan Wake, the newer of which was just released this year.

Prior to his work in video game narration, McCaffrey also enjoyed a successful career in television. He was known for his work as the firefighter and 9/11 victim Jimmy Keefe on Rescue Me, as well as roles in the 1990s dramas Viper and New York Undercover, in which he played Michael Payton/Joe Astor and Captain Arthur O'Byrne respectively.