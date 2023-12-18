Kate Middleton's Adorable Childhood Photo Proves Prince Louis Is Her Twin

Looks run in the Royal family.
Kate Middleton shared a throwback Christmas photo to promote her early childhood Shaping Us campaign on Dec. 18—and her followers couldn't help but note that the Princess looks almost eerily similar to her youngest child, Prince Louis.
In the 1983 photo, a 2-year-old Princess of Wales sits at a table in front of a place setting and lit candles as she looks intently toward something out of shot. Baby Kate also wears an adorable collared blue shirt, a cardigan and a colorful beaded necklace.
The Princess' followers were quick to see the uncanny resemblance Kate shares with her 5-year-old son in the photo and sounded off in the comments. "I think we can all agree that Louis is the splitting [sic] image of his mother," one user wrote. "The Middleton gene is visible."
Another one quipped, "Prince Louis is definitely his mummy 2.0."
In addition to sharing the sweet picture, the royal shared more details on her early childhood development campaign, and wrote in the caption: "Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives."
This isn't the first time Kate's followers have seen the resemblance she bears to her son. In another Instagram post the philanthropist shared back in February, her followers also pointed out that Baby Kate could be twins with her youngest.
Louis—who is fourth in line for the thrown after his father, Prince William, and siblings Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8—has captured hearts across the world for his adorable charm, personality, and, obviously, inheriting his mother's good looks.
And while Kate's baby photos may always inspire a flood of love for Prince Louis, read on to see the Princess of Wales' best—much more recent—looks.