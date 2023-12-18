Exclusive

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Have a Golden Reaction to Welcoming Baby No. 3

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East opened up about their latest chapter as a family of five to E! News.

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are flipping out three times over.

The Olympic gymnast and former NFL player—who are parents to Drew, 4, and Jett, 2—are overjoyed after welcoming son Barrett "Bear" Madison East to their team.

"We're so happy to announce the arrival of our beautiful baby boy," the couple exclusively told E! News of their baby born on Dec. 12. "He is the best Christmas present we could have asked for, and we're loving our family of five."

The sweet glimpse into the couple's latest chapter comes days after Shawn, 31, announced they welcomed their baby boy, noting that his health was all they could ask for.

"The third time around feels so surreal because even though we've done this twice before," she shared in their FamilyMade newsletter on Dec. 14, "there's still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth and then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time."

photos
Shawn Johnson Through the Years

And for Shawn, she's found the perfect balance in her life with Andrew by her side.

Instagram / Andrew East

"This man is my world," she captioned a photo shared to her Instagram Stories Dec. 17. "@andrewdeast we are only 5 days into being a family of 5 but to see how you've embraced your new role as the wrangler of the 'bigs' is so special. Our family feels complete. I love you so much."

For a look at the couple's cutest family photos together, keep reading.

Instagram / Andrew East

Welcome Baby Bear

Shawn and Andrew appear with their third baby, son Bear, in December 2023.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Baby No. 3

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East welcomed their third child on Dec. 12, 2023.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Moment With Daddy

The former NFL player already has a sweet connection with baby No. 3.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Sibling Bonding

The newborn shared a hug with big sister Drew, born in 2019, and brother Jett, born in 2021.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Bear-y Cute

The gymnast captioned this cute shot of her thirdborn with the bear emoji.

Instagram

Family of Four

Shawn and Andrew, who tied the knot in 2016, posed with Drew and Jett. She captioned the 2022 portrait, "Just the Hulk and his family."

Instagram

A House Divided

For Halloween 2023, the guys chose their fighters as the girls went for magical vibes.

Instagram

Taking After Dad

"Well… can’t make this up," Shawn wrote in August 2022. "Little dude has a new favorite toy. Giggles, smiles, won’t put it down."

Instagram

Red, White and Baby Blue

The fam was ready for fireworks on July 4, 2022. 

Instagram

Pool Time

Shawn and Andrew relaxed with a swim alongside their kids.

Instagram

Struttin' Her Stuff

Drew modeled her one-piece swimsuit during a family pool day.

