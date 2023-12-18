Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Have a Golden Reaction to Welcoming Baby No. 3

Watch : Shawn Johnson Baby No. 3 - Find Out The Name!

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are flipping out three times over.

The Olympic gymnast and former NFL player—who are parents to Drew, 4, and Jett, 2—are overjoyed after welcoming son Barrett "Bear" Madison East to their team.

"We're so happy to announce the arrival of our beautiful baby boy," the couple exclusively told E! News of their baby born on Dec. 12. "He is the best Christmas present we could have asked for, and we're loving our family of five."

The sweet glimpse into the couple's latest chapter comes days after Shawn, 31, announced they welcomed their baby boy, noting that his health was all they could ask for.

"The third time around feels so surreal because even though we've done this twice before," she shared in their FamilyMade newsletter on Dec. 14, "there's still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth and then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time."