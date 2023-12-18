Best Believe the Chiefs Co-Owners Gifted Taylor Swift a Bejeweled Birthday Present

Watch : Inside Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday Party: New Details

Now Taylor Swift can really make the whole place shimmer.

ICYMI, the "Bejeweled" singer has become football's newest (and biggest) fan ever since she began dating Travis Kelce in the summer. And in order to commemorate her NFL allegiance, the co-owners of the Kansas City Chiefs gave the Grammy winner an apt birthday gift.

Tavia Hunt, whose husband Clark Hunt is owner of the Kansas team, shared an image of Taylor holding a wrapped gift given to her by the couple while she attended a recent Chiefs game. And per a comment Tavia gave in response to a user asking what was in the box, it turns out Taylor is now the proud owner of a $5,000 Judith Leiber Swarovski microphone clutch—the perfect gift for the newly 34-year-old Grammy winner.

The couple's daughter, Gracie Hunt, also shared a pic posing with Taylor in which she shared a heartfelt birthday message.

"Happy birthday to this queen!" she captioned her Dec. 14 post. "Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it's your best & most blessed year yet!"