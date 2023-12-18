Best Believe the Chiefs Co-Owners Gifted Taylor Swift a Bejeweled Birthday Present

Now Taylor Swift can really make the whole place shimmer.
ICYMI, the "Bejeweled" singer has become football's newest (and biggest) fan ever since she began dating Travis Kelce in the summer. And in order to commemorate her NFL allegiance, the co-owners of the Kansas City Chiefs gave the Grammy winner an apt birthday gift.
Tavia Hunt, whose husband Clark Hunt is owner of the Kansas team, shared an image of Taylor holding a wrapped gift given to her by the couple while she attended a recent Chiefs game. And per a comment Tavia gave in response to a user asking what was in the box, it turns out Taylor is now the proud owner of a $5,000 Judith Leiber Swarovski microphone clutch—the perfect gift for the newly 34-year-old Grammy winner.
The couple's daughter, Gracie Hunt, also shared a pic posing with Taylor in which she shared a heartfelt birthday message.
"Happy birthday to this queen!" she captioned her Dec. 14 post. "Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it's your best & most blessed year yet!"
But while Travis was unable to attend Taylor's birthday celebrations this year, needing to stay in Kansas City to train with his team, Taylor still enjoyed an absolutely enchanting evening in New York City on Dec. 13.
The "Anti-Hero" singer was joined by a number of Hollywood pals—including Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff and Miles Teller—for a private party in the Big Apple where they clinked glasses of champagne and enjoyed a cake reading, "Birthday Girl of the Year," as a nod to her recent honor from TIME Magazine.
But despite her big weekend of celebrations, Taylor was sure to be in attendance to see her boyfriend and his team defeat the New England Patriots during their Sunday matchup on Dec. 17. The game marked the Midnights artist's seventh NFL game—a number that is sure to grow as long as she and Travis are dating. Much as he has come to support Taylor on tour, both stateside and abroad, so too will Taylor be sure to support Travis in his career.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told TIME for its Dec. 6 cover story. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
